Next after Latvia: Estonia partially closes its airspace

Kyiv • UNN

 • 916 views

Commander of the Estonian Defence Forces Andrus Merilo proposed to ban flights near the eastern border. The ban will be in effect from 8 PM to 7 AM for several weeks, covering the airspace from Pedassaar Island to Estonia's eastern border.

Next after Latvia: Estonia partially closes its airspace

Andrus Merilo, Commander of the Estonian Defence Forces, proposed to establish a no-fly zone near the eastern border. Thus, Estonia can follow the example of Latvia, which has already introduced such measures, UNN reports with reference to Delfi.

Details

Minister of Defence Hanno Pevkur (Reform Party) confirmed to Delfi that Merilo had indeed made such a proposal, and noted that during discussions with the Latvian side, it was decided that it would be reasonable to introduce a no-fly zone at night.

According to him, from today, the Defence Forces are introducing a no-fly zone near Estonia's eastern border for an indefinite period. The General Staff of the Defence Forces emphasized that the purpose of this measure is to ensure a more effective response to airspace violations.

The threat level has not changed, but in light of the events in Poland, such a measure by the Estonian and Latvian Defence Forces is fully justified. The no-fly zone will be in effect from 8 PM to 7 AM 

- the minister clarified.

Latvia allocates millions of euros for American weapons for Ukraine10.09.25, 06:24 • 5270 views

The General Staff of the Defence Forces added that the no-fly zone will be in effect for the next few weeks. During this period, normal civilian flights, including the use of amateur drones, will be prohibited. The no-fly zone covers the airspace from north to south from the line of Pedassaar island – the eastern shore of Lake Võrtsjärv to the eastern border of Estonia.

The establishment of the no-fly zone is due to the need to carry out more thorough observation of the airspace in this zone in the coming weeks, conduct exercises, and ensure more effective airspace security, while guaranteeing air traffic safety, the Defence Forces noted.

The threat assessment from the perspective of the Defence Forces has not changed. Estonia is not threatened by an immediate and direct military danger. However, the frequency of airspace incidents has increased in our region, which is related to Russia's military actions against Ukraine 

- the General Staff confirmed.

Addition

From September 11, 6:00 PM (local time) until at least September 18 (with the possibility of extension), Latvia's airspace will be closed in the eastern border region.

Pavlo Zinchenko

News of the World
