Latvia allocates millions of euros for American weapons for Ukraine

Kyiv • UNN

 • 142 views

Latvia has approved the allocation of 5 million euros to support Ukraine within the framework of the NATO and US PURL initiative. The funds will be used to purchase American weapons and equipment.

Latvia allocates millions of euros for American weapons for Ukraine

Latvia has approved the allocation of 5 million euros to support Ukraine within the framework of the NATO and US PURL initiative, which aims to strengthen the country's security and defense capabilities in the face of Russian aggression. This was reported by the Ministry of Latvia, as conveyed by UNN.

Details

The Cabinet of Ministers of Latvia on September 9 adopted a decision on financing the PURL (Prioritized Ukraine Requirement List) initiative, developed by NATO and the USA to provide assistance to Ukraine in the field of security and defense.

The Latvian government will allocate 5 million euros to support Ukraine in 2025: 3 million will be financed from the budget of the Ministry of Defense, and 2 million euros from the budget of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs. These funds will be used to purchase American weapons and equipment that have already proven effective on the front line.

Defense Minister Andris Spruds stated that supporting Ukraine is a key tool for strengthening its defense capabilities, protecting sovereignty and territorial integrity, and countering Russian aggression.

He noted that the PURL initiative allows Ukraine to receive critically important weapons, which ensures the holding of the front line, the conduct of counter-offensives, and the increase of combat capabilities at crucial moments.

Foreign Minister Baiba Braže added that Latvia's participation in PURL is both a political and practical signal of the country's readiness, together with NATO allies, to meet the priority needs of the Ukrainian army and strengthen Europe's collective security. She emphasized that financial support reflects Latvia's solidarity and its desire to protect the international order from threats from Russia.

Recall

On August 24, the Minister of Defense of Ukraine met with his Latvian counterpart, discussing further cooperation. Latvia allocated 2 million euros for arms procurement and participates in the Drone Coalition.

The PURL program has already accumulated $2 billion31.08.25, 21:35 • 5634 views

Vita Zelenetska

