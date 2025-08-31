$41.260.00
The PURL program has already accumulated $2 billion

Kyiv • UNN

 • 18 views

President Zelenskyy thanked partners for participating in the PURL program, which has accumulated $2 billion. The program allows Ukraine to purchase weapons from the United States, with coordination carried out by NATO.

The PURL program has already accumulated $2 billion

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy expressed gratitude to the partners who became participants in the Prioritized Ukraine Requirements List (PURL) during August and informed that $2 billion has already been accumulated in the program. This was reported by UNN with reference to Zelenskyy's evening address on August 30, 2025.

I also want to thank today the partners who joined the PURL program this month. Our special program, which allows us to buy necessary weapons for the Ukrainian Defense Forces – to buy in America. In August, we added the Netherlands, Norway, Sweden, Denmark, Canada, Belgium, and Latvia to the program. There are already more than two billion dollars in the program. Coordination – NATO. I am grateful to everyone for their participation, and this is a good result for August.

- said the Head of State.

Volodymyr Zelenskyy expressed hope for a result in September.

"Our goal is at least one billion dollars in the program monthly. And these are funds that go to purchase very effective weapons – missiles for "Patriots", "HIMARS", weapon systems that are needed to protect our cities. Thank you once again to our partners!", - added the President of Ukraine.

Reference

The USA and NATO launched the mechanism Prioritized Ukraine Requirements List (PURL), the goal of which is to accelerate the supply of critically important American weapons to Ukraine with the support of partner contributions.

Recall

Belgium will provide Ukraine with 100 million euros in military aid this year through the PURL mechanism. This amount is in addition to the already provided 1 billion euros in military support.

Ukrainian Defense Minister Denys Shmyhal held a meeting with Canadian counterpart David McGuinty, where he discussed investments in drone production, thanked for $1 billion in aid, $500 million for American weapons for Ukraine within the PURL program.

Vita Zelenetska

War in UkrainePolitics
Latvia
NATO
MIM-104 Patriot
Denmark
Canada
Sweden
Belgium
Norway
Netherlands
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Ukraine
Denys Shmyhal
M142 HIMARS