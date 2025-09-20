$41.250.05
10:19 AM • 3946 views
Zelenskyy confirms he will meet with Trump next week
08:41 AM • 12105 views
Solar eclipse on September 21: Q&A and forecast for all Zodiac signs
September 20, 04:00 AM • 33795 views
World Cleanup Day: How the Tradition of Global Planet Cleaning EmergedPhoto
September 19, 06:48 PM • 44014 views
The Armed Forces of Ukraine advanced 3-7 km deep into the enemy's defense in Donetsk region and liberated seven settlements - Syrskyi
September 19, 05:23 PM • 46694 views
Zelenskyy signed a decree on the establishment of the Office of the Military Ombudsman: who headed the new structure
Exclusive
September 19, 04:30 PM • 39988 views
The Ukrainian Center for Educational Quality Assessment dispelled myths surrounding the return of the State Final Attestation for 4th-grade students
September 19, 04:00 PM • 48119 views
Five thrilling action series: what to watch on September weekendsVideo
Exclusive
September 19, 12:05 PM • 60678 views
Secrets of autumn depression: a psychologist spoke about the symptoms and methods of overcoming itPhoto
September 19, 12:00 PM • 33685 views
EU presented the 19th package of sanctions against Russia: it includes a ban on Russian LNG, affected oil, banks, crypto, trade, China and India
Exclusive
September 19, 11:23 AM • 49325 views
Scandal with a Russian trace: why law enforcement agencies should investigate the actions of the temporarily suspended head of the State Aviation Service Bilchuk – lawyersPhoto
Estonia released the flight path of Russian MiG-31s that violated its airspace

Kyiv • UNN

 • 112 views

The Estonian Defence Forces published a map of the flight of Russian MiG-31 fighter jets, which on September 19 entered the country's airspace without permission for 12 minutes. The planes flew from east to west, parallel to the Estonian border, without flight plans and with transponders turned off.

Estonia released the flight path of Russian MiG-31s that violated its airspace

The Estonian Defense Forces have published a map showing the flight path of Russian MiG-31 fighter jets that entered the country's airspace without permission on Friday, UNN reports with reference to Reuters.

Details

The publication notes that on September 19, Russian fighter jets entered Estonian airspace without permission in the area of Vaindloo Island and remained there for 12 minutes. The aircraft had no flight plans, and their transponders were turned off.

The map shows how the planes flew from east to west, parallel to the Estonian border.

Recall

As reported by UNN, Estonian airspace was violated by Russian military aircraft on Friday.

Subsequently, the Estonian Ministry of Foreign Affairs summoned the interim chargé d'affaires of the Russian Federation in Estonia to express a protest and hand over a note regarding the violation of the country's airspace.

A number of leaders of allied countries condemned Russia's actions. On Friday, Prime Minister Kristen Michal stated that the Estonian government had requested consultations with allies regarding Article 4 of NATO.

Russian destabilization expands to new countries and directions: Zelenskyy on Russian planes in Estonia19.09.25, 21:28 • 3060 views

On Saturday, the violation by the Russian fighter jet was also condemned by French President Emmanuel Macron and British Defense Minister John Healey.

Antonina Tumanova

