Estonia released the flight path of Russian MiG-31s that violated its airspace

The Estonian Defense Forces have published a map showing the flight path of Russian MiG-31 fighter jets that entered the country's airspace without permission on Friday, UNN reports with reference to Reuters.

Details

The publication notes that on September 19, Russian fighter jets entered Estonian airspace without permission in the area of Vaindloo Island and remained there for 12 minutes. The aircraft had no flight plans, and their transponders were turned off.

The map shows how the planes flew from east to west, parallel to the Estonian border.

Recall

As reported by UNN, Estonian airspace was violated by Russian military aircraft on Friday.

Subsequently, the Estonian Ministry of Foreign Affairs summoned the interim chargé d'affaires of the Russian Federation in Estonia to express a protest and hand over a note regarding the violation of the country's airspace.

A number of leaders of allied countries condemned Russia's actions. On Friday, Prime Minister Kristen Michal stated that the Estonian government had requested consultations with allies regarding Article 4 of NATO.

Russian destabilization expands to new countries and directions: Zelenskyy on Russian planes in Estonia

On Saturday, the violation by the Russian fighter jet was also condemned by French President Emmanuel Macron and British Defense Minister John Healey.