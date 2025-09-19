Russian destabilization expands to new countries and directions: Zelenskyy on Russian planes in Estonia
Kyiv • UNN
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy stated that Russian destabilization is expanding to new countries and directions, commenting on the violation of Estonian airspace by Russian planes. He emphasized that this is a systemic Russian campaign against Europe, NATO, and the West, which requires a systemic response.
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy reacted to the violation of Estonia's airspace by Russian planes, noting that Russian destabilization is expanding to new countries and directions. Zelenskyy wrote about this on Telegram, reports UNN.
Russian fighter jets have once again violated NATO airspace - this time in Estonia. This is unacceptable. Russian destabilization is expanding to new countries and directions. They use all tools, from interfering in political processes, as in Romania and Moldova, to violating airspace, as in Poland, Romania, and now Estonia.
According to him, this is not an accident, but a systemic Russian campaign against Europe, against NATO, against the West, which requires a systemic response.
Strong actions are needed - both joint and from each individual country. Russia must feel increasing pain from international pressure, primarily through the economy, and sanctions provide this best. At the same time, Russia's losses in the war must also increase, which can be achieved through a strong Ukrainian army.
The Estonian Ministry of Foreign Affairs summoned the interim chargé d'affaires of the Russian Federation in Estonia to express a protest and hand over a note regarding the violation of Estonian airspace that occurred on September 19.