Ministry of Defense: Estonia to provide Ukraine with equipment to strengthen cyberspace

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
06:49 PM • 75669 views

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Exclusive
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
March 1, 01:58 PM • 106021 views

Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 148946 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 153106 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 249642 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 173938 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 165218 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 148297 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 225507 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 113046 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

The first British tourists allowed to visit North Korea after a 5-year break told about their impressions

The first British tourists allowed to visit North Korea after a 5-year break told about their impressions

March 1, 01:18 PM • 45668 views
Weather in Ukraine: where to expect sleet and above-zero temperatures on March 2

Weather in Ukraine: where to expect sleet and above-zero temperatures on March 2

March 1, 02:42 PM • 40672 views
German President criticizes Trump's behavior during meeting with Zelenskyy

German President criticizes Trump's behavior during meeting with Zelenskyy

March 1, 03:13 PM • 34748 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

March 1, 04:47 PM • 59025 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

March 1, 05:32 PM • 53109 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 249642 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 225507 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 211665 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 237425 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 224265 views
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

06:49 PM • 75669 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

March 1, 05:32 PM • 53109 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

March 1, 04:47 PM • 59025 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

March 1, 11:06 AM • 112751 views
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

March 1, 08:56 AM • 113658 views
Ministry of Defense: Estonia to provide Ukraine with equipment to strengthen cyberspace

Ministry of Defense: Estonia to provide Ukraine with equipment to strengthen cyberspace

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 19492 views

Estonia will strengthen Ukraine's cybersecurity by providing equipment as part of an IT coalition.

Estonia will strengthen Ukraine's cybersecurity by providing equipment as part of the IT coalition. This was stated by Laura Oolup, head of the cyber policy department of the Estonian Ministry of Defense, during a meeting with Deputy Defense Minister of Ukraine Kateryna Chernogorenko, UNN reports with reference to the Ministry of Defense.

Details

Deputy Minister of Defense of Ukraine Kateryna Chernogorenko met in Kyiv with  Deputy Commander of the Estonian Defense Forces Cyber Command Mihkel Tikk, and Laura Oolup, Head of Cyber Policy and IT Coalition Coordinator at the Estonian Ministry of Defense. They discussed further cooperation within the framework of coalition projects.

Estonia is a strategic partner for Ukraine, and I am grateful for its co-leadership in the IT coalition. Thanks to our joint work, we significantly enhance the capabilities of our cyber specialists. We appreciate our interaction and continue to actively cooperate

- Chernogorenko thanked.

During the visit, the Estonian delegation had a number of meetings with cyber experts from the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine and the Armed Forces. The partners highly appreciated the qualifications of Ukrainian specialists and expressed their readiness to continue providing expert support to Ukraine in the field of cybersecurity.

Ukraine's level of technological expertise is impressively high, especially thanks to the experience gained during the full-scale war against Russia. In addition to kinetic threats, Russian aggression also covers cyberspace. We are ready to collectively support Ukraine with the necessary means to gain an advantage on the battlefield and share our experience within the framework of our strategic partnership

- said Laura Oolup, head of the cyber policy department at the Estonian Ministry of Defense.

Recall

The Ministry of Defense reportedthat various vehicles, including agricultural and construction equipment, may be mobilized for military purposes and will be returned to owners within 30 days of demobilization.

German Vice Chancellor Habeck says support for Ukraine is insufficient: calls for more help13.05.24, 16:47 • 18917 views

Iryna Kolesnik

Iryna Kolesnik

WarPolitics
estonian-defence-forcesEstonian Defence Forces
ministerstvo-oborony-ukrainaMinistry of Defense of Ukraine
armed-forces-of-ukraineArmed Forces of Ukraine
estoniaEstonia
ukraineUkraine

