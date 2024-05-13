Ministry of Defense: Estonia to provide Ukraine with equipment to strengthen cyberspace

Estonia will strengthen Ukraine's cybersecurity by providing equipment as part of the IT coalition. This was stated by Laura Oolup, head of the cyber policy department of the Estonian Ministry of Defense, during a meeting with Deputy Defense Minister of Ukraine Kateryna Chernogorenko, UNN reports with reference to the Ministry of Defense.

Details

Deputy Minister of Defense of Ukraine Kateryna Chernogorenko met in Kyiv with Deputy Commander of the Estonian Defense Forces Cyber Command Mihkel Tikk, and Laura Oolup, Head of Cyber Policy and IT Coalition Coordinator at the Estonian Ministry of Defense. They discussed further cooperation within the framework of coalition projects.

Estonia is a strategic partner for Ukraine, and I am grateful for its co-leadership in the IT coalition. Thanks to our joint work, we significantly enhance the capabilities of our cyber specialists. We appreciate our interaction and continue to actively cooperate - Chernogorenko thanked.

During the visit, the Estonian delegation had a number of meetings with cyber experts from the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine and the Armed Forces. The partners highly appreciated the qualifications of Ukrainian specialists and expressed their readiness to continue providing expert support to Ukraine in the field of cybersecurity.

Ukraine's level of technological expertise is impressively high, especially thanks to the experience gained during the full-scale war against Russia. In addition to kinetic threats, Russian aggression also covers cyberspace. We are ready to collectively support Ukraine with the necessary means to gain an advantage on the battlefield and share our experience within the framework of our strategic partnership - said Laura Oolup, head of the cyber policy department at the Estonian Ministry of Defense.

Recall

The Ministry of Defense reportedthat various vehicles, including agricultural and construction equipment, may be mobilized for military purposes and will be returned to owners within 30 days of demobilization.

German Vice Chancellor Habeck says support for Ukraine is insufficient: calls for more help