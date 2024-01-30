In April, Ukrainian police leaders will begin training in Estonia on modern management and organization practices

The Estonian Police and Border Guard Board and the National Police of Ukraine will cooperate to increase the capacity of the National Police of Ukraine, in particular the patrol police units of Kirovohrad, Chernihiv and Zhytomyr regions. UNN writes about this with reference to the Estonian Development Cooperation Center (ESTDEV).

Details

The parties signed an agreement aimed at developing the skills and knowledge of Ukrainian police managers and improving the organization of police units in order to increase police reliability and reduce corruption.

The almost two-year-long cooperation project between PPA and ESTDEV brings together police chiefs from three regions of Ukraine with leaders and experts from the Idaho, Läänai, and Liuna prefectures of PPA.

According to police lieutenant colonel Tarmo Vijkmaa from the PPA's international cooperation department, the training focuses on modern management practices, innovation, organizational culture and police development.

The project involves Estonian police experts, including prefectural heads, who share their experience with Ukrainian colleagues. Ukraine is an important partner for us, with whom we have long-term cooperation, including the following projects and training - Vijkmaa said.

The project is preparing the necessary educational materials in Ukrainian, including the PPA strategy documents. The first group of Ukrainian police officers will arrive in Estonia for training in April.

