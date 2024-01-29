ukenru
Training, navigation, diving activities: The Ministry of Defense has implemented 18 more NATO standards

Training, navigation, diving activities: The Ministry of Defense has implemented 18 more NATO standards

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 32272 views

In December 2023 and January 2024, the Ministry of Defense and the Armed Forces of Ukraine implemented 18 more NATO standards, bringing the total number to 315. Another 50 standards are planned to be implemented in 2024.

In December 2023 and January 2024, the Ministry of Defense  and the Armed Forces of Ukraine introduced 18 more NATO standards. This was reported by UNNwith reference to the Ministry of Defense.

Details 

Among the standards introduced within the framework of the NATO-Ukraine Partnership Goals: 

  • standards for the protection of troops (forces) of the Armed Forces of Ukraine
  • training of the Navy in communications, communication and information systems, and transportation support.

The agency explained that in , Ukraine introduced standards related to navigational and hydrographic support, diving activities, and fuels and lubricants on an initiative basis. 

Zelenskyy: Ukraine deserves invitation to NATO like no other11.01.24, 13:20 • 24124 views

Addendum

In total, 315 NATO standards have been implemented in the Ministry of Defense, the Armed Forces and other components of the security and defense sector

  • 192 (88% of the planned) - within the framework of the NATO-Ukraine Partnership Goals, which are the primary standards of the Alliance
  • 123 - on a proactive basis, implemented by Ukraine outside the Partnership Goals.

The agency emphasized that there are 1135 standards in the Alliance , which means that almost 28% of the total number have already been implemented in the Security and Defense Forces of Ukraine. 

According to Deputy Minister of Defense Lieutenant General Ivan Havryliuk, this is more than is common in some NATO member states that joined during the last wave of the Alliance's enlargement. The deputy minister also added that 50 more NATO standards in the security sector are planned to be implemented in 2024.

Recall

Ukraine's Deputy Defense Minister Dmytro Klymenkov met with German Deputy Ambassador Tim Prange to discuss a new procurement system in line with NATO standards.

Volodymyr Omelchenko

Volodymyr Omelchenko

WarPolitics
ukrainian-navyUkrainian Navy
ministerstvo-oborony-ukrainaMinistry of Defense of Ukraine
natoNATO
armed-forces-of-ukraineArmed Forces of Ukraine
volodymyr-zelenskyiVolodymyr Zelenskyy
ukraineUkraine

