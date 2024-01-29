Training, navigation, diving activities: The Ministry of Defense has implemented 18 more NATO standards

In December 2023 and January 2024, the Ministry of Defense and the Armed Forces of Ukraine introduced 18 more NATO standards. This was reported by UNNwith reference to the Ministry of Defense.

Among the standards introduced within the framework of the NATO-Ukraine Partnership Goals:

standards for the protection of troops (forces) of the Armed Forces of Ukraine

training of the Navy in communications, communication and information systems, and transportation support.

The agency explained that in , Ukraine introduced standards related to navigational and hydrographic support, diving activities, and fuels and lubricants on an initiative basis.

In total, 315 NATO standards have been implemented in the Ministry of Defense, the Armed Forces and other components of the security and defense sector

192 (88% of the planned) - within the framework of the NATO-Ukraine Partnership Goals, which are the primary standards of the Alliance

123 - on a proactive basis, implemented by Ukraine outside the Partnership Goals.

The agency emphasized that there are 1135 standards in the Alliance , which means that almost 28% of the total number have already been implemented in the Security and Defense Forces of Ukraine.

According to Deputy Minister of Defense Lieutenant General Ivan Havryliuk, this is more than is common in some NATO member states that joined during the last wave of the Alliance's enlargement. The deputy minister also added that 50 more NATO standards in the security sector are planned to be implemented in 2024.

Ukraine's Deputy Defense Minister Dmytro Klymenkov met with German Deputy Ambassador Tim Prange to discuss a new procurement system in line with NATO standards.