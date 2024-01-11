Zelenskyy: Ukraine deserves invitation to NATO like no other

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy is confident that Ukraine deserves an invitation to join NATO at the summit in Washington, DC. This was stated by the President of Ukraine during a joint press conference with Estonian President Alar Karis on Thursday, an UNN correspondent reports .

Details

"I am sure that Ukraine deserves it more than anyone. First, Ukraine has a strong army that will definitely strengthen NATO countries, especially Eastern Europe. An army with military experience: not in theory, but in practice. An army that has already used NATO weapons during the war on the battlefield, not just in military training," Zelenskyy said when asked whether Ukraine deserves an invitation to join NATO at the summit in Washington.

Zelensky added that Ukraine knows all the pros and cons of Western weapons, as well as the difficulties on the battlefield at any time of the year.

"Unfortunately, this experience is people's lives. However, this is a fact. Therefore, when we talk about our army or compatibility with NATO standards, I see that we are absolutely ready," Zelensky said.

Zelenskyy tells what he expects from the NATO summit in Washington

The President emphasized that Ukraine is adopting all the necessary laws and reforms to join the Alliance.

In turn, the Estonian president emphasized that this is a very long process, and it is clear that Ukraine will not join NATO the day after the war ends.

"It will take a little longer, but history shows us that buffer zones do not work. This means that these countries that have decided to become democratic and want to protect themselves, there is no other alternative for them than NATO," said Estonian President Alar Karis.

Recall

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy is confident that a pause on the battlefield in Ukraine will only benefit Russia.