Zelenskyy: Ukraine deserves invitation to NATO like no other

5 new TV series in March: from superheroes to mysterious family dramas
06:35 PM • 36582 views

5 new TV series in March: from superheroes to mysterious family dramas

Lent 2025: what you can eat and what you should limit yourself to
06:15 PM • 61420 views

Lent 2025: what you can eat and what you should limit yourself to

Von der Leyen announces "comprehensive plan" to strengthen EU security - summary of the summit in London
05:53 PM • 44189 views

Von der Leyen announces “comprehensive plan” to strengthen EU security - summary of the summit in London

Britain to allocate 1.6 billion pounds to Ukraine for production of missiles for air defense
05:42 PM • 47609 views

Britain to allocate 1.6 billion pounds to Ukraine for production of missiles for air defense

Exclusive
What to give women by zodiac sign for March 8? Astrological guide to gifts
March 2, 11:46 AM • 114375 views

What to give women by zodiac sign for March 8? Astrological guide to gifts

Forgiveness Sunday 2025: traditions, rituals and spiritual purification on the eve of Lent
March 2, 04:30 AM • 117428 views

Forgiveness Sunday 2025: traditions, rituals and spiritual purification on the eve of Lent

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
March 1, 06:49 PM • 150259 views

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Exclusive
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
March 1, 01:58 PM • 142776 views

Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 179194 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 172815 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

Zelenskyy and world leaders to meet at the summit in London: who will come
March 2, 09:32 AM • 87197 views

Zelenskyy and world leaders to meet at the summit in London: who will come

March 2, 09:32 AM • 87197 views
Harrison Ford will miss the Oscars due to an unexpected illness: who will replace him
March 2, 10:40 AM • 104431 views

Harrison Ford will miss the Oscars due to an unexpected illness: who will replace him

March 2, 10:40 AM • 104431 views
British Prime Minister names three key conditions for peace in Ukraine
March 2, 10:58 AM • 33713 views

British Prime Minister names three key conditions for peace in Ukraine

March 2, 10:58 AM • 33713 views
Trump adviser reveals details of tense meeting with Zelenskiy at White House
March 2, 11:50 AM • 78260 views

Trump adviser reveals details of tense meeting with Zelenskiy at White House

March 2, 11:50 AM • 78260 views
Tusk urges European leaders to strengthen NATO's eastern flank - BBC
March 2, 12:11 PM • 54538 views

Tusk urges European leaders to strengthen NATO's eastern flank - BBC

March 2, 12:11 PM • 54538 views
Lent 2025: what you can eat and what you should limit yourself to

Lent 2025: what you can eat and what you should limit yourself to

06:15 PM • 61579 views
What to give women by zodiac sign for March 8? Astrological guide to gifts

What to give women by zodiac sign for March 8? Astrological guide to gifts
Exclusive

March 2, 11:46 AM • 114391 views
"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 290877 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 290877 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 257688 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 257688 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 242680 views
5 new TV series in March: from superheroes to mysterious family dramas

5 new TV series in March: from superheroes to mysterious family dramas

06:35 PM • 36701 views
Harrison Ford will miss the Oscars due to an unexpected illness: who will replace him

Harrison Ford will miss the Oscars due to an unexpected illness: who will replace him

March 2, 10:40 AM • 104431 views
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

March 1, 06:49 PM • 150265 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication
March 1, 05:32 PM • 110579 views

Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

March 1, 05:32 PM • 110579 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus
March 1, 04:47 PM • 110356 views

Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

March 1, 04:47 PM • 110356 views
Zelenskyy: Ukraine deserves invitation to NATO like no other

Zelenskyy: Ukraine deserves invitation to NATO like no other

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 24126 views

Zelenskyy argues that Ukraine has earned the right to be invited to join NATO because of its strong, battle-tested army and its adherence to NATO standards.

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy is confident that Ukraine deserves an invitation to join NATO at the summit in Washington, DC. This was stated by the President of Ukraine during a joint press conference with Estonian President Alar Karis on Thursday, an UNN correspondent reports .

Details

"I am sure that Ukraine deserves it more than anyone. First, Ukraine has a strong army that will definitely strengthen NATO countries, especially Eastern Europe. An army with military experience: not in theory, but in practice. An army that has already used NATO weapons during the war on the battlefield, not just in military training," Zelenskyy said when asked whether Ukraine deserves an invitation to join NATO at the summit in Washington.

Zelensky added that Ukraine knows all the pros and cons of Western weapons, as well as the difficulties on the battlefield at any time of the year.

"Unfortunately, this experience is people's lives. However, this is a fact. Therefore, when we talk about our army or compatibility with NATO standards, I see that we are absolutely ready," Zelensky said.

Zelenskyy tells what he expects from the NATO summit in Washington10.01.24, 16:17 • 25370 views

The President emphasized that Ukraine is adopting all the necessary laws and reforms to join the Alliance.

In turn, the Estonian president emphasized that this is a very long process, and it is clear that Ukraine will not join NATO the day after the war ends.

"It will take a little longer, but history shows us that buffer zones do not work. This means that these countries that have decided to become democratic and want to protect themselves, there is no other alternative for them than NATO," said Estonian President Alar Karis.

Recall

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy is confident that a pause on the battlefield in Ukraine will only benefit Russia.

Pavlo Bashynskyi

Pavlo Bashynskyi

Politics

