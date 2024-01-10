Zelenskyy tells what he expects from the NATO summit in Washington

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said he expects to receive defense and political decisions from the NATO Washington summit, in particular, to strengthen Ukraine's air defense. He said this during a joint press conference with Lithuanian President Gitanas Nausėda, an UNN correspondent reports.

I would like to get two specific things. A defense solution and a political solution. As for defense, I have already said that we are strengthening Ukraine's air defense. I would like to see our package strengthened and the number of systems that we need so much. It is the systems and specific missiles that fight against Russian ballistics - Zelensky said.

Regarding political decisions, Zelenskyy noted that "we want to get at least one concrete step towards NATO.

The head of the Office of the President of Ukraine, Andriy Yermak, stated that Ukraine wants to receive a political signal that will clearly establish its future in NATO.

The NATO Summit in Washington is scheduled for July 2024.