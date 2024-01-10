Zelenskyy tells what he expects from the NATO summit in Washington

ukenru
5 new TV series in March: from superheroes to mysterious family dramas
06:35 PM • 36540 views

Lent 2025: what you can eat and what you should limit yourself to
06:15 PM • 61395 views

Von der Leyen announces “comprehensive plan” to strengthen EU security - summary of the summit in London
05:53 PM • 44181 views

Britain to allocate 1.6 billion pounds to Ukraine for production of missiles for air defense
05:42 PM • 47602 views

Exclusive
What to give women by zodiac sign for March 8? Astrological guide to gifts
March 2, 11:46 AM • 114371 views

Forgiveness Sunday 2025: traditions, rituals and spiritual purification on the eve of Lent
March 2, 04:30 AM • 117428 views

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
March 1, 06:49 PM • 150255 views

Exclusive
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
March 1, 01:58 PM • 142776 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 179194 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 172815 views

Popular news
Zelenskyy and world leaders to meet at the summit in London: who will come

March 2, 09:32 AM • 87121 views
Harrison Ford will miss the Oscars due to an unexpected illness: who will replace him

March 2, 10:40 AM • 104408 views
British Prime Minister names three key conditions for peace in Ukraine

March 2, 10:58 AM • 33622 views
Trump adviser reveals details of tense meeting with Zelenskiy at White House

March 2, 11:50 AM • 78165 views
Tusk urges European leaders to strengthen NATO's eastern flank - BBC

March 2, 12:11 PM • 54472 views
Publications
Lent 2025: what you can eat and what you should limit yourself to

06:15 PM • 61395 views
What to give women by zodiac sign for March 8? Astrological guide to gifts

Exclusive

March 2, 11:46 AM • 114371 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 290859 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 257668 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 242660 views
Actual people
Actual places
UNN Lite
5 new TV series in March: from superheroes to mysterious family dramas

06:35 PM • 36540 views
Harrison Ford will miss the Oscars due to an unexpected illness: who will replace him

March 2, 10:40 AM • 104408 views
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

March 1, 06:49 PM • 150255 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

March 1, 05:32 PM • 110569 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

March 1, 04:47 PM • 110347 views
Zelenskyy tells what he expects from the NATO summit in Washington

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 25370 views

Zelenskyy expects the NATO summit to provide defense and political support to strengthen Ukraine's air defense and advance Ukraine's NATO aspirations.

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said he expects to receive defense and political decisions from the NATO Washington summit, in particular, to strengthen Ukraine's air defense. He said this during a joint press conference with Lithuanian President Gitanas Nausėda, an UNN correspondent reports.

I would like to get two specific things. A defense solution and a political solution. As for defense, I have already said that we are strengthening Ukraine's air defense. I would like to see our package strengthened and the number of systems that we need so much. It is the systems and specific missiles that fight against Russian ballistics 

- Zelensky said.

Regarding political decisions, Zelenskyy noted that "we want to get at least one concrete step towards NATO.

Addendum

The head of the Office of the President of Ukraine, Andriy Yermak, stated that Ukraine wants to receive a political signal that will clearly establish its future in NATO.  

Recall

The NATO Summit in Washington is scheduled for July 2024. 

Anna Murashko

Politics

