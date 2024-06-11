Zelenskyy: Ukraine is negotiating with the US and European countries to transfer two or three new air defense systems

Ukraine is negotiating with partners from the United States and some European countries to obtain new air defense systems. A positive result is expected for two or three systems in the near future. This was stated by President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy during a visit to the 21st Missile Group of the German Air Defense Forces together with German Federal Minister of Defense Boris Pistorius, an UNN correspondent reports.

According to Zelenskyy, negotiations are underway with partners from the United States and some European countries on the transfer of new air defense systems.

"We expect a positive result in the near future regarding two or three new air defense systems," Zelensky said.

Specific details are still being kept secret, as official confirmation of these decisions is awaited.

Recall

Estonia announced that it would provide Ukraine with Mistral short-range air defense systems and missiles.