Rebrov called Ocheredko and Mykhavko for World Cup 2026 qualification matches: national team squad announced

The head coach of the Ukrainian national team, Serhiy Rebrov, has announced the list of footballers who will prepare for the opening matches of the 2026 World Cup qualifying tournament against France and Azerbaijan. For the first time, Kyiv "Dynamo" defender Taras Mykhavko and Donetsk "Shakhtar" midfielder Oleh Ocheretko have been called up to the national team. This was reported by UNN with reference to the Ukrainian Association of Football.

Details

"The main roster includes 25 players, and the reserve roster includes six. The invitation of two absolute potential debutants immediately draws attention - Kyiv "Dynamo" defender Taras Mykhavko and Donetsk "Shakhtar" midfielder Oleh Ocheretko," the UAF reported.

Ukraine national team squad

Goalkeepers: Andriy Lunin ("Real" Madrid, Spain), Anatoliy Trubin ("Benfica" Lisbon, Portugal), Dmytro Riznyk ("Shakhtar" Donetsk).

Defenders: Illia Zabarnyi ("Paris Saint-Germain" Paris, France), Oleksandr Svatok ("Austin", USA), Valeriy Bondar, Mykola Matviyenko, Yukhym Konoplia (all - "Shakhtar" Donetsk), Taras Mykhavko, Oleksandr Tymchyk (both - "Dynamo" Kyiv), Vitaliy Mykolenko ("Everton" Liverpool, England).

Midfielders: Oleksandr Zinchenko ("Arsenal" London, England), Yehor Yarmoliuk ("Brentford", England), Ivan Kaliuzhnyi ("Metalist 1925" Kharkiv), Mykola Shaparenko ("Dynamo" Kyiv), Oleh Ocheretko, Heorhiy Sudakov, Artem Bondarenko (all - "Shakhtar" Donetsk), Oleksiy Hutsuliak, Oleksandr Nazarenko (both - "Polissia" Zhytomyr), Viktor Tsyhankov ("Girona", Spain), Oleksandr Zubkov ("Trabzonspor" Trabzon, Turkey).

Forwards: Roman Yaremchuk ("Olympiacos" Piraeus, Greece), Artem Dovbyk ("Roma" Rome, Italy), Vladyslav Vanat ("Dynamo" Kyiv).

Reserve list

Heorhiy Bushchan ("Al-Shabab", Saudi Arabia), Bohdan Mykhailichenko ("Polissia" Zhytomyr), Yevhen Cheberko ("Columbus Crew", USA), Oleksandr Pikhalyonok, Volodymyr Brazhko, Nazar Voloshyn (all - "Dynamo" Kyiv).

2026 World Cup Qualifiers

The 2026 FIFA World Cup will be held in three countries: Canada, Mexico, and the USA from June 11 to July 19. For the first time, 48 teams will participate in the World Cup instead of 32.

The qualifying tournament began on September 7, 2023, and is scheduled to end in March 2026.

Currently, thirteen national teams have qualified. 35 spots remain vacant. The opening match of the World Cup will take place on June 11, 2026, in Mexico City, and the final match on July 19 will be hosted by New York.

Ukraine, in the qualifiers, plays in Group D along with France, Iceland, and Azerbaijan.

The first round, which will take place on September 5 in Wroclaw (Poland), our national team will play against France.

Round 1. 05.09.2025

Ukraine - France 21:45, Wroclaw

Iceland - Azerbaijan 21:45, Reykjavik

Round 2. 09.09.2025

Azerbaijan - Ukraine 19:00, Baku.

France - Iceland 21:45, Paris.

Round 3. 10.10.2025

Iceland - Ukraine 21:45, Reykjavik.

France - Azerbaijan 21:45, Paris.

Round 4. 13.10.2025

Ukraine - Azerbaijan 21:45, Krakow.

Iceland - France 21:45, Reykjavik.

Round 5. 13.11.2025

Azerbaijan - Iceland 19:00, Baku.

France - Ukraine 21:45, Paris.

Round 6. 16.11.2025

Ukraine - Iceland 19:00.

Azerbaijan - France 19:00, Baku.

Recall

FIFA has unveiled the format and calendar of the qualifying tournament for the 2026 World Cup.

US President Donald Trump said he might invite dictator Vladimir Putin to the 2026 World Cup in the US, depending on how events unfold.

Also, during a meeting with FIFA President Gianni Infantino at the White House, Trump wanted to take the World Cup trophy.