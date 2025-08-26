Rebrov called Ocheredko and Mykhavko for World Cup 2026 qualification matches: national team squad announced

$41.430.15
48.470.56
ukenru
10:16 AM • 17491 views
The offensive actions of the Ukrainian Armed Forces disabled 17% of Russia's oil refining capacities
11:34 AM • 6286 views
Government will update border crossing rules for men aged 18 to 22 today - Zelenskyy
Exclusive
11:32 AM • 12756 views
Kuzminykh's anti-state bill: how the MP's "reforms" destroy pharmacies and play into the hands of pharmaceutical giants
Exclusive
11:23 AM • 9766 views
Farewell summer: what weather awaits Ukrainians in autumn 2025
06:24 AM • 77953 views
2025 Academic Year: What Changes in the Educational Program Await Students
August 26, 05:36 AM • 44965 views
Veto does not disable Starlink for Ukraine: Polish president's office commented on deputy prime minister's statement
Exclusive
August 25, 03:56 PM • 48582 views
Legalization of cryptocurrencies: a chance for Ukraine and additional billions for the budget
Exclusive
August 25, 01:29 PM • 164775 views
Instead of cheaper medicines - pharmacy closures. Who benefits from the destruction of the pharmaceutical market and why?
Exclusive
August 25, 01:29 PM • 93331 views
Men under 25 traveling abroad: Venislavsky told when the bill might be considered by the committee and the Rada
Exclusive
August 25, 11:41 AM • 79826 views
Aircraft Builders' Union: Vote for Defence City is a positive step, but aviation needs additional support tools
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+17°
4m/s
52%
749mm
Popular news
Germany accused a US Department of Defense contractor of spying for ChinaAugust 26, 02:44 AM • 39970 views
Music Yoga Day and International Actor's Day: what else is celebrated on August 26August 26, 03:18 AM • 41393 views
Remains of ancient human ancestor "Lucy" shown for the first time in EuropeAugust 26, 04:58 AM • 41999 views
An unknown phenomenon was recorded at night in the sky over UkrainePhoto06:39 AM • 52154 views
Shareholders of banks being withdrawn from the market are forced to seek justice at the ECHR08:06 AM • 38403 views
Publications
Kuzminykh's anti-state bill: how the MP's "reforms" destroy pharmacies and play into the hands of pharmaceutical giants
Exclusive
11:32 AM • 12756 views
Shareholders of banks being withdrawn from the market are forced to seek justice at the ECHR08:06 AM • 39217 views
2025 Academic Year: What Changes in the Educational Program Await Students06:24 AM • 77953 views
Pumpkin in the lead role: 5 original recipes for autumnPhotoAugust 25, 02:18 PM • 135234 views
Instead of cheaper medicines - pharmacy closures. Who benefits from the destruction of the pharmaceutical market and why?
Exclusive
August 25, 01:29 PM • 164775 views
Actual people
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Elon Musk
Hanno Pevkur
Mykhailo Podolyak
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Europe
Sumy Oblast
China
Advertisement
UNN Lite
"Caught Stealing": Darren Aronofsky filmed a new thriller with Austin ButlerVideo10:03 AM • 17194 views
An unknown phenomenon was recorded at night in the sky over UkrainePhoto06:39 AM • 52830 views
"Greedy" Zoë Kravitz: a new romance with Harry Styles or another Hollywood scandal?PhotoAugust 25, 02:33 PM • 29566 views
Pumpkin in the lead role: 5 original recipes for autumnPhotoAugust 25, 02:18 PM • 135234 views
The Eiffel Tower lit up in blue and yellow in honor of Ukraine's Independence DayPhotoAugust 24, 08:41 PM • 75710 views
Actual
Oil
Unmanned aerial vehicle
Pistol
Ammunition
The Guardian

Rebrov called Ocheredko and Mykhavko for World Cup 2026 qualification matches: national team squad announced

Kyiv • UNN

 • 136 views

Serhiy Rebrov has announced the squad of the Ukrainian national team for the 2026 World Cup qualifiers, including Taras Mykhavko and Oleh Ocheredko as potential debutants. Ukraine will play against France and Azerbaijan in September.

Rebrov called Ocheredko and Mykhavko for World Cup 2026 qualification matches: national team squad announced

The head coach of the Ukrainian national team, Serhiy Rebrov, has announced the list of footballers who will prepare for the opening matches of the 2026 World Cup qualifying tournament against France and Azerbaijan. For the first time, Kyiv "Dynamo" defender Taras Mykhavko and Donetsk "Shakhtar" midfielder Oleh Ocheretko have been called up to the national team. This was reported by UNN with reference to the Ukrainian Association of Football.

Details

"The main roster includes 25 players, and the reserve roster includes six. The invitation of two absolute potential debutants immediately draws attention - Kyiv "Dynamo" defender Taras Mykhavko and Donetsk "Shakhtar" midfielder Oleh Ocheretko," the UAF reported.

Ukraine national team squad

Goalkeepers: Andriy Lunin ("Real" Madrid, Spain), Anatoliy Trubin ("Benfica" Lisbon, Portugal), Dmytro Riznyk ("Shakhtar" Donetsk).

Defenders: Illia Zabarnyi ("Paris Saint-Germain" Paris, France), Oleksandr Svatok ("Austin", USA), Valeriy Bondar, Mykola Matviyenko, Yukhym Konoplia (all - "Shakhtar" Donetsk), Taras Mykhavko, Oleksandr Tymchyk (both - "Dynamo" Kyiv), Vitaliy Mykolenko ("Everton" Liverpool, England).

Midfielders: Oleksandr Zinchenko ("Arsenal" London, England), Yehor Yarmoliuk ("Brentford", England), Ivan Kaliuzhnyi ("Metalist 1925" Kharkiv), Mykola Shaparenko ("Dynamo" Kyiv), Oleh Ocheretko, Heorhiy Sudakov, Artem Bondarenko (all - "Shakhtar" Donetsk), Oleksiy Hutsuliak, Oleksandr Nazarenko (both - "Polissia" Zhytomyr), Viktor Tsyhankov ("Girona", Spain), Oleksandr Zubkov ("Trabzonspor" Trabzon, Turkey).

Forwards: Roman Yaremchuk ("Olympiacos" Piraeus, Greece), Artem Dovbyk ("Roma" Rome, Italy), Vladyslav Vanat ("Dynamo" Kyiv).

Reserve list

Heorhiy Bushchan ("Al-Shabab", Saudi Arabia), Bohdan Mykhailichenko ("Polissia" Zhytomyr), Yevhen Cheberko ("Columbus Crew", USA), Oleksandr Pikhalyonok, Volodymyr Brazhko, Nazar Voloshyn (all - "Dynamo" Kyiv).

2026 World Cup Qualifiers

The 2026 FIFA World Cup will be held in three countries: Canada, Mexico, and the USA from June 11 to July 19. For the first time, 48 teams will participate in the World Cup instead of 32.

The qualifying tournament began on September 7, 2023, and is scheduled to end in March 2026.

Currently, thirteen national teams have qualified. 35 spots remain vacant. The opening match of the World Cup will take place on June 11, 2026, in Mexico City, and the final match on July 19 will be hosted by New York.

Ukraine, in the qualifiers, plays in Group D along with France, Iceland, and Azerbaijan.

The first round, which will take place on September 5 in Wroclaw (Poland), our national team will play against France.

Round 1. 05.09.2025

Ukraine - France 21:45, Wroclaw

Iceland - Azerbaijan 21:45, Reykjavik

Round 2. 09.09.2025

Azerbaijan - Ukraine 19:00, Baku.

France - Iceland 21:45, Paris.

Round 3. 10.10.2025

Iceland - Ukraine 21:45, Reykjavik.

France - Azerbaijan 21:45, Paris.

Round 4. 13.10.2025

Ukraine - Azerbaijan 21:45, Krakow.

Iceland - France 21:45, Reykjavik.

Round 5. 13.11.2025

Azerbaijan - Iceland 19:00, Baku.

France - Ukraine 21:45, Paris.

Round 6. 16.11.2025

Ukraine - Iceland 19:00.

Azerbaijan - France 19:00, Baku.

Recall

FIFA has unveiled the format and calendar of the qualifying tournament for the 2026 World Cup.

US President Donald Trump said he might invite dictator Vladimir Putin to the 2026 World Cup in the US, depending on how events unfold.

Also, during a meeting with FIFA President Gianni Infantino at the White House, Trump wanted to take the World Cup trophy.

Pavlo Bashynskyi

Sports
Vladimir Putin
Baku
Real Madrid
Football
Serhiy Rebrov
FC Shakhtar Donetsk
FC Dynamo Kyiv
Liverpool
Neuralink
Mexico City
Viktor Tsyhankov
Artem Dovbyk
Girona FC
White House
Mexico
Wrocław
Kraków
Donald Trump
Azerbaijan
Warsaw
Iceland
New York City
Canada
England
Paris
France
Italy
Spain
Saudi Arabia
Portugal
Turkey
United States
Ukraine
Zhytomyr
London
Kharkiv
Poland