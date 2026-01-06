"We are not at war with Venezuela, but with drug traffickers": Trump explained further steps in the conflict

US President Donald Trump, in an exclusive interview with NBC News, revealed details of Washington's further strategy regarding Venezuela. He stated that holding new elections in the country within the next 30 days is impossible, and the American presence will be long-term. This is reported by UNN.

Details

Trump emphasized that the primary task is to stabilize the situation, as currently "people won't even be able to vote." He predicted that the restoration of Venezuela's energy infrastructure could take less than 18 months, and the US is ready to financially incentivize oil companies to participate in this process.

I think we can do it faster, but it will be a lot of money. A huge amount of money will have to be spent, and oil companies will spend it, and then they will be reimbursed by us or through revenues – said the US President.

Military status and the "main" in the process

Trump strongly denied that US actions were the beginning of a war with the Venezuelan people. According to him, the mission is aimed exclusively at criminal elements.

Venezuelan government declares unity around Maduro after his capture by US special forces

No, we are not at war. We are at war with people who sell drugs. We are at war with people who are devastating our country from their prisons, drug addicts, and mental hospitals – he explained.

To manage the processes in Venezuela, a special group of officials has been created, which includes Marco Rubio, Pete Hegseth, Stephen Miller, and J.D. Vance. When asked who is ultimately in charge of this operation, Trump answered briefly: "I."

Interaction with Delcy Rodriguez and legal issues

The President confirmed that Vice President Delcy Rodriguez, who was sworn in as Maduro's successor, is cooperating with the American side.

Venezuela's interim leader changes rhetoric after Trump's warnings

He noted that Secretary of State Marco Rubio maintains a "strong relationship" with her and communicates in Spanish. At the same time, Trump did not rule out repeated military intervention if Rodriguez stops cooperating.

As for Nicolas Maduro, he has already been officially charged in New York with narco-terrorism and cocaine trafficking. Maduro himself denies the charges.