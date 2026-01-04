$42.170.00
"Surnames - upon completion of formal procedures": Zelenskyy announced the appointment of heads of five regional state administrations soon
03:39 PM • 19281 views
Zelenskyy appointed Vavryniuk, the first deputy, as interim head of the State Border Guard Service
January 4, 11:20 AM • 43432 views
A cyclone is heading to Ukraine: a forecaster told where to expect snow and rain on January 5Photo
January 4, 09:34 AM • 30029 views
Produce communication equipment, EW, and microelectronics: Ukraine imposes sanctions against companies from the Russian Federation
January 4, 02:44 AM • 43056 views
Venezuelan Vice President Delcy Rodriguez took over the country after Maduro's arrest
January 3, 07:16 PM • 52026 views
Large-scale reboot of state power and the fate of the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine: Zelenskyy answered the media
January 3, 03:51 PM • 57717 views
Trump reveals US plans for Venezuela after Maduro's capture
January 3, 03:04 PM • 55556 views
New heads of regional military administrations to be appointed in five regions of Ukraine - Zelenskyy
January 3, 01:18 PM • 50922 views
Ukraine and partners agreed on a military document on supporting the Armed Forces of Ukraine
January 2, 04:10 PM • 65975 views
Ukraine handed over lists of prisoners of war to Turkey for verification and repatriation
Venezuelan government declares unity around Maduro after his capture by US special forces

Kyiv • UNN

 • 60 views

High-ranking Venezuelan officials declare unity and support for Nicolás Maduro after his capture by a US special unit. Maduro is being held in a New York detention center on charges of drug trafficking.

Venezuelan government declares unity around Maduro after his capture by US special forces

High-ranking Venezuelan officials have announced their continued unity and support for Nicolas Maduro, who was captured by the American special unit "Delta" on January 3, 2026, and taken to the United States. Maduro is currently in a New York detention center, where a court hearing on drug trafficking charges is scheduled for Monday. This is reported by Reuters, writes UNN.

Details

Interior Minister Diosdado Cabello emphasized in an audio message that there is only one legitimate president in the country - Nicolas Maduro, and called his and his wife Cilia Flores' detention an "abduction." Defense Minister General Vladimir Padrino reported the deaths of soldiers and civilians during the US attack, stating that the armed forces are involved in protecting sovereignty.

Vice President Delcy Rodriguez, by decision of the Supreme Court, assumed the position of interim leader during the president's absence. Despite her status as a pragmatic politician with deep knowledge in the oil industry, she publicly rejected Donald Trump's statements about readiness for cooperation.

The US has already announced its intention to return American oil companies to Venezuela and establish control over the country's energy resources. Secretary of State Marco Rubio clarified that the goal of the operation is to transform Venezuela from a "drug trafficking paradise" into a stable state, free from the influence of Iran and radical groups. 

Stepan Haftko

PoliticsNews of the World
Energy
Skirmishes
Marco Rubio
Nicolas Maduro
Reuters
Venezuela
Donald Trump
New York City
United States
Iran