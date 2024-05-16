Ukraine national team announces list of players to prepare for Euro 2024

The head coach of the Ukrainian national team Serhiy Rebrov has announced the squad that will take part in the preparatory training camp for the final tournament of Euro 2024 in Germany, during which the national team of Ukraine is scheduled to play three friendly matches. This is reported by the Ukrainian Football Association, UNN writes.

Details

The mentor published the main list and also named the six performers on the reserve list.

It is noted that the final application of the Ukrainian national team for Euro 2024 will be announced on June 7.

Ukraine national team

Goalkeepers: Heorhiy Bushchan (Dynamo Kyiv), Anatoliy Trubin (Benfica Lisbon, Portugal), Andriy Lunin (Real Madrid, Spain).

Defenders: Mykola Matvienko, Yukhym Konoplya, Valeriy Bondar (all from Shakhtar Donetsk), Oleksandr Tymchyk (Dynamo Kyiv), Vitaliy Mykolenko (Everton Liverpool, England), Ilya Zabarnyi (Bournemouth, England), Oleksandr Svatok (SC Dnipro-1 Dnipro), Maksym Taloverov (LASK Linz, Austria), Bohdan Mykhailichenko (Polissya Zhytomyr).

Midfielders: Andriy Yarmolenko, Mykola Shaparenko, Volodymyr Brazhko (all - Dynamo Kyiv), Taras Stepanenko, Oleksandr Zubkov, Heorhiy Sudakov (all - Shakhtar Donetsk), Oleksandr Zinchenko (Arsenal London, England), Viktor Tsygankov (Girona, Spain), Mykhailo Mudryk (Chelsea London, England), Serhiy Sydorchuk (Westerlo, Belgium), Ruslan Malinowski (Genoa Genoa, Italy).

Forwards: Artem Dovbyk (Girona, Spain), Roman Yaremchuk (Valencia, Spain), Vladyslav Vanat (Dynamo Kyiv).

Reserve list: Dmytro Riznyk, Danylo Sikan (both - Shakhtar Donetsk), Denys Popov, Vitaliy Buyalsky, Vladyslav Kabaev (all - Dynamo Kyiv), Yegor Yarmolyuk (Branford, England).

FIFA may allow domestic championship matches to be held abroad