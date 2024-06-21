Slovakia - Ukraine: starting lineups of teams announced

Today, the national team of Ukraine will meet with the national team of Slovakia in the second round of the group stage of Euro 2024. the Ukrainian Football Association announced the starting line-up of the blue-yellow team, reports UNN.

Details

The match between Ukraine and Slovakia will take place today, June 17. The starting whistle at the Merkur Spire Arena will sound at 16:00.

The starting lineups of both teams are already known.

Compared to the match against Romania, Rebrov made four substitutions. Instead of Andrey Lunin, Anatoly Trubin will play in the goal, Alexander Tymchik will play in defense instead of Yefim Konopli, Vladimir Brazhko will play in the center of midfield instead of Taras Stepanenko, and Andrey Yarmolenko will play instead of extreme striker Viktor Tsygankov.

In general, the composition of the Ukrainian national team is as follows: Anatoly Trubin is in goal, Alexander Tymchik, Mykola Matvienko, Ilya Zabarny and Alexander Zinchenko are in defense. In midfield - Nikolay Shaparenko, Vladimir Brazhko and Georgy Sudakov. On the flanks of the attack - Mikhail Mudrik and Andrey Yarmolenko, and on the edge - Artem Dovbik.

Recall

The national team of Ukraine will play its second match of the group stage of Euro 2024 football against Slovakia in Dusseldorf, Germany, today, June 21.