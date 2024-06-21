Slovakia - Ukraine: starting lineups of teams announced

ukenru
Increasing electricity and gas tariffs is not on the agenda - Ministry of Energy
10:10 AM • 2774 views

Increasing electricity and gas tariffs is not on the agenda - Ministry of Energy

Exclusive
06:27 AM • 92898 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible

05:56 AM • 105379 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 3, 07:36 PM • 121328 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

Exclusive
April 3, 03:18 PM • 190141 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Exclusive
April 3, 01:51 PM • 234295 views

Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next

April 3, 01:29 PM • 143720 views

Georgia has reduced the visa-free period for Ukrainians from three years to one year

Exclusive
April 3, 09:14 AM • 369356 views

US trade war: experts explained the consequences for Ukraine and America itself

April 3, 08:00 AM • 181818 views

Easter basket: how much will it cost this year

April 3, 06:50 AM • 149659 views

"Difficult, but not critical": government assessed Trump's tariffs for Ukraine and is working on better terms

Rubrics
Home
Home
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

Popular news

Putin can no longer end the war against Ukraine, even if he wanted to – Foreign Policy

April 4, 02:06 AM • 66558 views

The number of tanks lost by Russia in Ukraine is comparable to the US tank corps – NATO General Cavoli

April 4, 03:29 AM • 74029 views

Much ado about nothing, but is there a crime: lawyer questions the legality of NABU's suspicion in the case of lawyers and a "bot"

April 4, 04:00 AM • 101485 views

A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

06:14 AM • 87500 views

F-16s for Ukraine: US General announces new fighter jet deliveries

08:18 AM • 31839 views
Publications

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible
Exclusive

06:27 AM • 92898 views

A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

06:14 AM • 87545 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

05:56 AM • 105379 views

Much ado about nothing, but is there a crime: lawyer questions the legality of NABU's suspicion in the case of lawyers and a "bot"

April 4, 04:00 AM • 101524 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

April 3, 07:36 PM • 121328 views
Advertisement
Actual people

Donald Trump

Denis Shmyhal

Emmanuel Macron

Andrii Sybiha

Rand Paul

Actual places

Ukraine

United States

Kyiv

China

United Kingdom

Advertisement
UNN Lite

The series "The Handmaid's Tale" will get a sequel: filming will begin soon

10:29 AM • 1758 views

Full of skulls and other special effects - a first look at the film "Predator: Wasteland"

10:08 AM • 5000 views

Kim Kardashian posted revealing photos on Instagram after rumors of Kanye West's split from his wife

09:23 AM • 12010 views

Disney showed the first footage of the movie "Avatar: Fire and Ashes" at CinemaCon

09:06 AM • 13621 views

Marvel showed footage from the new "Fantastic Four": the Silver Surfer and Galactus will appear in the film

07:29 AM • 17560 views
Actual

Lockheed Martin F-35 Lightning II

Telegram

Instagram

F-16 Fighting Falcon

Shahed-136

Slovakia - Ukraine: starting lineups of teams announced

Kyiv • UNN

 • 13447 views

The Ukrainian national football team, which has undergone four changes compared to the previous squad, will face Slovakia in the second round of the Euro 2024 group stage today in Dusseldorf, Germany.

Slovakia - Ukraine: starting lineups of teams announced

Today, the national team of Ukraine will meet with the national team of Slovakia in the second round of the group stage of Euro 2024. the Ukrainian Football Association announced the starting line-up of the blue-yellow team, reports UNN.

Details

The match between Ukraine and Slovakia will take place today, June 17. The starting whistle at the Merkur Spire Arena will sound at 16:00.

The starting lineups of both teams are already known.

Compared to the match against Romania, Rebrov made four substitutions. Instead of Andrey Lunin, Anatoly Trubin will play in the goal, Alexander Tymchik will play in defense instead of Yefim Konopli, Vladimir Brazhko will play in the center of midfield instead of Taras Stepanenko, and Andrey Yarmolenko will play instead of extreme striker Viktor Tsygankov.

In general, the composition of the Ukrainian national team is as follows: Anatoly Trubin is in goal, Alexander Tymchik, Mykola Matvienko, Ilya Zabarny and Alexander Zinchenko are in defense. In midfield - Nikolay Shaparenko, Vladimir Brazhko and Georgy Sudakov. On the flanks of the attack - Mikhail Mudrik and Andrey Yarmolenko, and on the edge - Artem Dovbik.

Recall

The national team of Ukraine will play its second match of the group stage of Euro 2024 football against Slovakia in Dusseldorf, Germany, today, June 21. 

Pavlo Bashynskyi

Pavlo Bashynskyi

Sports
Viktor Tsyhankov
Artem Dovbyk
Germany
Romania
Slovakia
Ukraine
Poland