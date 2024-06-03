Without Mikolenko: an application for a friendly match between Ukraine and Germany has been announced

The Ukrainian national football team will play a friendly match against Germany today at the Max Morlock Stadium in Nuremberg. The official application for the match lists 25 players, Vitaly Mikolenko was not included in the list, writes UNN with reference to the EFA message.

Details

Today in Nuremberg at the Max Morlock Stadium, the Ukrainian national team will play a friendly match against Germany (starting at 21:45 Kiev time).

The official application of the Ukrainian national team for the match against Germany has already been announced (by numbers):

1. Georgy Bushan, 2. Yefim Konoplya, 3. Alexander Svatok, 4. Maxim Taloverov, 5. Sergey Sidorchuk, 6. Taras Stepanenko, 7. Andrey Yarmolenko, 8. Ruslan Malinovsky, 9. Roman Yaremchuk, 10. Mikhail Mudrik, 11. Artem Dovbik, 12. Anatoly Trubin, 13. Ilya Zabarny, 14. Georgy Sudakov, 15. Viktor Tsygankov, 17. Alexander Zinchenko, 18. Vladimir Brazhko, 19. Nikolay Shaparenko, 20. Alexander Zubkov, 21. Valery Bondar, 22. Nikolay Matvienko, 23. Andrey Lunin, 24. Alexander Tymchik, 25. Vladislav Vanat, 26. Bogdan Mikhailichenko.

Of those players who are currently in the camp of the Ukrainian national team, Vitaliy Mikolenko was not included in the application.

