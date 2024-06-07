The Ukrainian national football team will meet Poland in a friendly match in Warsaw: who was included in the application

In a friendly match at the National Stadium in Warsaw, the Ukrainian national football team will meet with Poland, the application included Vitaliy Mikolenko, who missed the previous friendly game against Germany, writes UNN with reference to the UAF.

Today in Warsaw, at the National Stadium, the Ukrainian national team will play a friendly match against Poland (starting at 21:45 Kiev time).

Official application of the Ukrainian national team for the match against Poland (by numbers):

1. Georgy Bushan, 2. Yefim Konoplya, 3. Alexander Svatok, 4. Maxim Taloverov, 5. Sergey Sidorchuk, 6. Taras Stepanenko, 7. Andrey Yarmolenko, 8. Ruslan Malinovsky, 9. Roman Yaremchuk, 10. Mikhail Mudrik, 11. Artem Dovbik, 12. Anatoly Trubin, 13. Ilya Zabarny, 14. Georgy Sudakov, 15. Viktor Tsygankov, 16. Vitaly Mikolenko, 17. Alexander Zinchenko, 18. Vladimir Brazhko, 19. Nikolay Shaparenko, 20. Alexander Zubkov, 21. Valery Bondar, 22. Nikolay Matvienko, 23. Andrey Lunin, 24. Alexander Tymchik, 25. Vladislav Vanat, 26. Bogdan Mikhailichenko.

Today's match will be played by the Ukrainian national team in a blue set of uniforms. The Polish team will play in white.

The Ukrainian men's national football team has started preparing for Euro 2024 with a draw

More than 43 thousand fans are expected at today's match, including 2,300 supporters of the Ukrainian national team.

Today's friendly match Poland - Ukraine will be an anniversary match for the opponents, the 10th in history.

In the April FIFA ranking , our current opponent, the Polish team, is ranked 28th. The national team of Ukraine is 22nd.