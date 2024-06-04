The Ukrainian men's national football team has started preparing for Euro 2024 with a draw

In a friendly match before the start of Euro 2024 football, Ukraine and Germany played in a goalless draw. This is reported by the Ukrainian Football Association, reports UNN.

Today, in the first friendly match in preparation for the European Football Championship 2024, the men's national team of Ukraine faced the German national team. The confrontation with four one-time world champions ended in a goalless draw.

Ukraine will have its next Test match on June 7, playing with the Polish national team.

