The Ukrainian men's national football team has started preparing for Euro 2024 with a draw

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
06:49 PM • 42925 views

Exclusive
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
March 1, 01:58 PM • 101021 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 144265 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 148843 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 244356 views

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 172922 views

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 164437 views

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 148168 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 222441 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 113003 views

Body language expert explains emotions during Trump and Zelenskyy's fight at the White House

March 1, 10:44 AM • 78094 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

March 1, 11:06 AM • 110574 views
33 times Zelensky thanked the US for supporting Ukraine - CNN

March 1, 11:22 AM • 37618 views
Zelenskiy and Starmer to meet at Downing Street this afternoon

March 1, 11:59 AM • 50941 views
Greece issues statement after White House spat: US support 'essential'

March 1, 12:32 PM • 87476 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 244362 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 222445 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 208780 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 234695 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 221670 views
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

06:49 PM • 42968 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

05:32 PM • 25967 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

04:47 PM • 31148 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

March 1, 11:06 AM • 110574 views
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

March 1, 08:56 AM • 112588 views
The Ukrainian men's national football team has started preparing for Euro 2024 with a draw

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 31982 views

In a friendly match before Euro 2024, the National Football teams of Ukraine and Germany played in a goalless draw.

In a friendly match before the start of Euro 2024 football, Ukraine and Germany played in a goalless draw. This is reported by the Ukrainian Football Association, reports UNN.

Details

Today, in the first friendly match in preparation for the European Football Championship 2024, the men's national team of Ukraine faced the German national team. The confrontation with four one-time world champions ended in a goalless draw.

Add

Ukraine will have its next Test match on June 7, playing with the Polish national team.

Ukraine national team announces list of players to prepare for Euro 202416.05.24, 17:51 • 20810 views

Julia Kotwicka

Julia Kotwicka

Sports
germanyGermany
ukraineUkraine

Contact us about advertising