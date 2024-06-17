$41.340.03
Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure
Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure

Increasing electricity and gas tariffs is not on the agenda - Ministry of Energy

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next

Georgia has reduced the visa-free period for Ukrainians from three years to one year

US trade war: experts explained the consequences for Ukraine and America itself

Easter basket: how much will it cost this year

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure
NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible
A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

Much ado about nothing, but is there a crime: lawyer questions the legality of NABU's suspicion in the case of lawyers and a "bot"

Ukraine starts Euro 2024: where to watch the match against Romania, tentative team lineups, bookmakers' odds

Kyiv • UNN

 • 24773 views

Today, on June 17, in Germany, the national team of Ukraine will play the first match of the group stage of the 2024 European Football Championship. Our players' rival will be the Romanian national team.

Today, June 17, the Ukrainian national team will play the first match of the group stage of the 2024 European Football Championship in Germany. Our players' opponent will be the Romanian national team, UNN reports.

Stadium, referee team, broadcast

The match will take place in Munich at the Allianz Arena. The starting whistle will be blown at 16:00 Kyiv time. It will be blown by the Swedish referee Glenn Nyberg. The linesmen will be his compatriots Mahboud Badji and Andreas Soderqvist.

The fourth referee will be Norwegian Jespen Eskos. The VAR referee will be Rob Dipperink of the Netherlands.

The match will be broadcast live on the MEGOGO service and on Suspilne's regional channels.

History of confrontations

The national teams of Ukraine and Romania have never met during the qualifying stages and finals of the World and European Football Championships - there were only five friendly matches and one game during a commercial tournament in Cyprus.

The first game took place on February 26, 2001, in Romania, and the Ukrainians lost, conceding only one goal to the opponent.

This was followed by two more defeats and three consecutive victories, one of which was in a penalty shootout.

Approximate compositions

Romania: Moldovan, Raciu, Dregușin, Ros, Banca, M. Marin, R. Marin, Stanciu, Mann, Michele, Pushcas.

Ukraine: Lunin, Konoplya, Zabarnyi, Matvienko, Zinchenko, Stepanenko, Shaparenko, Sudakov, Tsygankov, Mudryk, Dovbyk.

Bookmakers' rates

The bookmakers consider Serhiy Rebrov's team to be the favorite. Bets on the victory of the Ukrainian national team are accepted with odds of 2.04, on Romania's victory - 4.00, and on a draw - 3.40.

Zakhar Podkidyshev

Zakhar Podkidyshev

Sports
Viktor Tsyhankov
Artem Dovbyk
Munich
Sweden
Germany
Netherlands
Romania
Ukraine
Cyprus
Poland
