Ukraine starts Euro 2024: where to watch the match against Romania, tentative team lineups, bookmakers' odds

Today, June 17, the Ukrainian national team will play the first match of the group stage of the 2024 European Football Championship in Germany. Our players' opponent will be the Romanian national team, UNN reports.

Stadium, referee team, broadcast

The match will take place in Munich at the Allianz Arena. The starting whistle will be blown at 16:00 Kyiv time. It will be blown by the Swedish referee Glenn Nyberg. The linesmen will be his compatriots Mahboud Badji and Andreas Soderqvist.

The fourth referee will be Norwegian Jespen Eskos. The VAR referee will be Rob Dipperink of the Netherlands.

The match will be broadcast live on the MEGOGO service and on Suspilne's regional channels.

History of confrontations

The national teams of Ukraine and Romania have never met during the qualifying stages and finals of the World and European Football Championships - there were only five friendly matches and one game during a commercial tournament in Cyprus.

The first game took place on February 26, 2001, in Romania, and the Ukrainians lost, conceding only one goal to the opponent.

This was followed by two more defeats and three consecutive victories, one of which was in a penalty shootout.

Approximate compositions

Romania: Moldovan, Raciu, Dregușin, Ros, Banca, M. Marin, R. Marin, Stanciu, Mann, Michele, Pushcas.

Ukraine: Lunin, Konoplya, Zabarnyi, Matvienko, Zinchenko, Stepanenko, Shaparenko, Sudakov, Tsygankov, Mudryk, Dovbyk.

Bookmakers' rates

The bookmakers consider Serhiy Rebrov's team to be the favorite. Bets on the victory of the Ukrainian national team are accepted with odds of 2.04, on Romania's victory - 4.00, and on a draw - 3.40.

