Euro 2024: UAF shows how the Ukrainian national team is preparing for the match against Romania

The Ukrainian national football team is already training ahead of the match with Romania, which will begin its journey to Euro 2024. This was reported by UNN with reference to the Ukrainian Football Association.

Details

The UAF showed how Ukrainian players are preparing for the first match of Euro 2024.

Preparing for the first match at Euro 2024 with Romania - reads the caption to the video.

Ukrposhta presented a stamp on the occasion of the national team's entry to Euro 2024

Addendum

As you know, on Monday, June 17, the Ukrainian national football team begins its journey to Euro 2024 with a match against Romania.

Ukraine's opening game will take place in Munich. The start is scheduled for 16:00.

Recall

Ukraine's national football team defeated Moldova 4-0 in their last friendly match before Euro 2024.