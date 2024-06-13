ukenru
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

Ukrposhta presented a stamp on the occasion of the national team's entry to Euro 2024

Ukrposhta presented a stamp on the occasion of the national team's entry to Euro 2024

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 17160 views

Ukrposhta has issued a 560,000-copy stamp "Ukraine, Forward!" in honor of the Ukrainian national football team's participation in Euro 2024.

Ukrposhta has issued a postage stamp titled "Ukraine, Forward!" in honor of the participation of the Ukrainian national team in Euro 2024. The circulation of the new stamp is 560,000 copies, UNN reports.

Details

A presentation of the new stamps dedicated to the participation of the Ukrainian national team in Euro 2024 was held as part of the special redemption ceremony. Ukrposhta CEO Igor Smelyansky, head coach of the national team Serhiy Rebrov and Consul General of Ukraine in Frankfurt Vadym Kostiuk took part in the presentation.

Let this issue inspire the guys to take 1st place in the group, and let us be fiercely supportive

- Ukrposhta said in a statement.

The stamp was designed by artist Anton Khrupin. The issued run is 560,000 stamps.

Recall

In early June, Ukrposhta announced the release of a "football" stamp called "Ukraine, Go!". Like all new products, the stamp will be available at post offices and philatelic shops. The cost of a stamp sheet is UAH 120.

Iryna Kolesnik

Iryna Kolesnik

