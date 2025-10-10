$41.400.09
2026 World Cup Qualifiers: where to watch the Iceland vs. Ukraine match, who is the favorite

Kyiv • UNN

 • 6560 views

The Ukrainian national team will play its third match in the 2026 World Cup qualifiers against Iceland on October 10 at 9:45 PM Kyiv time. Bookmakers give a slight advantage to Iceland.

2026 World Cup Qualifiers: where to watch the Iceland vs. Ukraine match, who is the favorite

On Friday, October 10, the Ukrainian national team will play its third match in the qualification for the 2026 World Cup against the Icelandic national team. UNN tells where to watch, who is the favorite of the match, and with what mood the teams approach the game.

Details

The Ukrainian national team will play its third qualifying match for the 2026 World Cup away against the Icelandic national team at the Laugardalsvöllur stadium in Reykjavík. The match is scheduled to start at 21:45 Kyiv time.

The Ukrainian national team did not start the World Cup qualifiers very successfully. Our national team lost the first match against France - 2:0.

The goals for the French were scored by Olise and Mbappé.

Ukraine lost to France in the 2026 World Cup qualifiers

The second match against the Azerbaijani national team ended in a 1:1 draw for the national team.

2026 World Cup Qualifiers: Zinchenko's handball prevented Ukraine from beating Azerbaijan

Meanwhile, Iceland crushed Azerbaijan 5:0 in the first round, and narrowly lost to the French 2:1 in the second round.

Currently, the standings are as follows:

  1. France - 6 points;
    1. Iceland - 3 points;
      1. Ukraine - 1 point;
        1. Azerbaijan - 1 point.

          Before the match

          On October 2, the coaching staff of the Ukrainian national team, led by Serhiy Rebrov, announced the names of the footballers who will prepare for the 2026 World Cup qualifying matches against Iceland and Azerbaijan. Ruslan Malinovskyi and Volodymyr Brazhko are returning to the national team's squad after a year's absence.

          Without Zinchenko and Lunin: Rebrov announced the national team squad for the October 2026 World Cup qualifiers

          However, Girona midfielder Viktor Tsyhankov will not help the Ukrainian national team due to injury, and Dynamo Kyiv defender Oleksandr Tymchyk has also left the national team's camp.

          Also, according to media reports, Yehor Yarmoliuk missed the team's training session the day before. The national team doctors diagnosed him with an ankle ligament injury.

          Unfortunately, Yehor cannot play tomorrow (October 10 - ed.), but he is recovering. We hope, we talked to the doctors. The day after tomorrow he will already be working with the main group, so we hope that he will be ready for the next game (with Azerbaijan - ed.)

          - said head coach Serhiy Rebrov during a press conference on the eve of the match.

          Despite the injury, the midfielder will remain with the national team. The coaching staff hopes that he will be ready for the match against Azerbaijan.

          Meanwhile, Polissya winger Vladyslav Veleten received his debut call-up to the national team, as did Shakhtar midfielder Oleh Ocheretko, who will replace Oleksandr Zubkov from Turkish Trabzonspor.

          It should be noted that this will be the 6th match between the teams in history. The last time the teams met was in the Euro 2024 qualifiers. Then Rebrov's team won a comeback victory - 2:1.

          Ukraine qualifies for the European Football Championship

          Referees

          Sven Jablonski will be the main referee. He will be assisted on the lines by Eduard Beitinger and Lasse Kozlowski. Florian Badstübner will serve as the fourth official, and Benjamin Brand and Daniel Schlager will be responsible for the VAR system.

          Sven Jablonski - main referee of the match

          Where to watch

          The live broadcast of the match in Ukraine will take place with a paid subscription on the "Football 1" channel of the MEGOGO media service. In addition, the game can be watched for free on cable networks and digital terrestrial television T2 on the "MEGOGO Sport" channel.

          Bookmakers' favorite

          Bookmakers do not have a clear favorite for the match, but they give a slight advantage to Iceland, whose victory can be bet on with odds of 2.8. For Ukraine's victory - 2.4, and for a draw - 3.4.

          Pavlo Bashynskyi

          Serhiy Rebrov
          Viktor Tsygankov
          Azerbaijan
          Iceland
          France
          Ukraine