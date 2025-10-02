Without Zinchenko and Lunin: Rebrov announced the national team squad for the October 2026 World Cup qualifiers

The coaching staff of the Ukrainian national team, led by Serhiy Rebrov, has announced the names of the footballers who will prepare for the 2026 World Cup qualifiers against Iceland and Azerbaijan. Ruslan Malinovskyi and Volodymyr Brazhko are returning to the national team's roster after a year. This was reported by the Ukrainian Association of Football, according to UNN.

The main list includes 25 players:

goalkeepers: Heorhiy Bushchan ("Polissya" Zhytomyr), Anatoliy Trubin ("Benfica" Lisbon, Portugal), Dmytro Riznyk ("Shakhtar" Donetsk);

defenders: Illia Zabarnyi ("Paris Saint-Germain", France), Oleksandr Svatok ("Austin", USA), Valeriy Bondar, Mykola Matviyenko, Yukhym Konoplya (all - "Shakhtar" Donetsk), Oleksandr Tymchyk ("Dynamo" Kyiv), Vitaliy Mykolenko ("Everton" Liverpool, England), Bohdan Mykhailichenko ("Polissya" Zhytomyr);

midfielders: Yehor Yarmoliuk ("Brentford", England), Ivan Kaliuzhnyi ("Metalist 1925" Kharkiv), Mykola Shaparenko, Volodymyr Brazhko, Nazar Voloshyn (all - "Dynamo" Kyiv), Heorhiy Sudakov ("Benfica" Lisbon, Portugal), Artem Bondarenko ("Shakhtar" Donetsk), Oleksiy Hutsuliak, Oleksandr Nazarenko (both - "Polissya" Zhytomyr), Viktor Tsyhankov ("Girona", Spain), Oleksandr Zubkov ("Trabzonspor" Trabzon, Turkey), Ruslan Malinovskyi ("Genoa" Genoa, Italy);

forwards: Artem Dovbyk ("Roma" Rome, Italy), Vladyslav Vanat ("Girona", Spain).

Six players were included in the reserve list: Ruslan Neshcheret, Oleksandr Pikhalyonok (both - "Dynamo" Kyiv), Oleh Ochereťko, Dmytro Kryskiv (both - "Shakhtar" Donetsk), Yevhen Cheberko ("Columbus Crew" USA), Maksym Talovyerov ("Stoke City" Stoke-on-Trent, England).

The national team's training camp will begin on October 6 in Poland. On the 8th, the "blue and yellows" will travel to Reykjavik, where the team will play against the Icelandic national team on October 10. The return to Poland is scheduled for October 11.

The match against Azerbaijan will take place on October 13.

The Ukrainian national football team started their performance in the 2026 World Cup qualification with a defeat. In a nominally home match, the "blue and yellows" lost to the favorite of Group D, the French team.

At the Tofiq Bahramov Republican Stadium in Baku, a match of the second round of the group stage of the 2026 World Cup qualification took place, where the Ukrainian national team met the Azerbaijani national team. Heorhiy Sudakov's goal allowed Ukraine to open the scoring, and Oleksandr Zinchenko's handball in his own penalty area allowed the hosts to equalize.