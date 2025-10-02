Without Zinchenko and Lunin: Rebrov announced the national team squad for the October 2026 World Cup qualifiers

$41.220.08
48.370.07
ukenru
Exclusive
01:54 PM • 13123 views
Online Gambling Monitoring: PlayCity Explains How It Will Work and When It Will Launch
Exclusive
01:45 PM • 20087 views
"Not holy angels": Expert explained why control over NABU needs to be strengthened
01:08 PM • 12367 views
Ukraine returned 185 defenders from Russian captivity, among them defenders of Mariupol and Chornobyl NPP - ZelenskyyPhoto
Exclusive
12:31 PM • 16029 views
How Ukrainians abroad can provide DNA samples to search for missing persons: the Ministry of Internal Affairs provided an answer
October 2, 09:13 AM • 23672 views
Zelenskyy in Denmark: Ukraine proposes a European "Drone Wall" that should exist throughout Europe, not just in one country
October 2, 07:38 AM • 28488 views
Odesa was completely flooded during the bad weather: a commission was created to investigate the causes of the tragedy
October 2, 06:36 AM • 30199 views
Russian missile modernization outpaces Ukrainian Patriot defense system - Financial Times
October 2, 05:53 AM • 27058 views
US to provide Ukraine with intelligence for deep strikes inside Russia - WSJ
October 2, 05:30 AM • 48662 views
"Dynamo" - "Crystal Palace", "Aberdeen" - "Shakhtar": Ukrainian clubs start in the Conference LeaguePhoto
October 2, 03:16 AM • 21126 views
EU prepares tougher sanctions against Russia - Von der Leyen
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+7°
1m/s
86%
757mm
Popular news
"Ramstein" to convene on October 15 at NATO headquartersOctober 2, 08:49 AM • 21149 views
Rights of shareholders of banks being withdrawn from the market versus the permissiveness of the NBU: Ukrainian reality and EU experienceOctober 2, 11:28 AM • 28556 views
Herring Day: five appetizing fish dishesPhoto11:55 AM • 26654 views
Why is the Turkish model of "one pharmacy - one pharmacist" dangerous for Ukraine, and what does Russia have to do with it?12:21 PM • 18129 views
"Madyar" announced a large-scale reformatting and increase of the UAV Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine01:03 PM • 10421 views
Publications
Why is the Turkish model of "one pharmacy - one pharmacist" dangerous for Ukraine, and what does Russia have to do with it?12:21 PM • 18152 views
Herring Day: five appetizing fish dishesPhoto11:55 AM • 26676 views
Rights of shareholders of banks being withdrawn from the market versus the permissiveness of the NBU: Ukrainian reality and EU experienceOctober 2, 11:28 AM • 28576 views
Teacher's Day 2025: What to give a teacherOctober 2, 07:31 AM • 43799 views
"Dynamo" - "Crystal Palace", "Aberdeen" - "Shakhtar": Ukrainian clubs start in the Conference LeaguePhotoOctober 2, 05:30 AM • 48662 views
Actual people
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Donald Trump
Mette Frederiksen
Emmanuel Macron
Friedrich Merz
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
State Border of Ukraine
Denmark
Chernihiv Oblast
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Tarantino combined "Kill Bill" into one four-hour film with exclusive animation01:33 PM • 7388 views
First AI actress Tilly Norwood caused a scandal in HollywoodPhotoOctober 1, 09:58 AM • 55472 views
Euphoria star Eric Dane battles ALS: actor appears in wheelchairVideoOctober 1, 07:33 AM • 63453 views
Pamela Anderson surprised Paris with a new look during Fashion WeekSeptember 30, 06:48 PM • 45317 views
The 50 best restaurants in the US and Canada have been named: in which cities are they located?September 30, 02:16 PM • 47802 views
Actual
Forbes
Financial Times
E-6 Mercury
Detonator
Ammunition

Without Zinchenko and Lunin: Rebrov announced the national team squad for the October 2026 World Cup qualifiers

Kyiv • UNN

 • 960 views

Serhiy Rebrov named the Ukrainian national team squad for the 2026 World Cup qualifiers against Iceland and Azerbaijan. Ruslan Malinovskyi and Volodymyr Brazhko returned to the squad.

Without Zinchenko and Lunin: Rebrov announced the national team squad for the October 2026 World Cup qualifiers

The coaching staff of the Ukrainian national team, led by Serhiy Rebrov, has announced the names of the footballers who will prepare for the 2026 World Cup qualifiers against Iceland and Azerbaijan. Ruslan Malinovskyi and Volodymyr Brazhko are returning to the national team's roster after a year. This was reported by the Ukrainian Association of Football, according to UNN.

Details

The main list includes 25 players:

  • goalkeepers: Heorhiy Bushchan ("Polissya" Zhytomyr), Anatoliy Trubin ("Benfica" Lisbon, Portugal), Dmytro Riznyk ("Shakhtar" Donetsk);
    • defenders: Illia Zabarnyi ("Paris Saint-Germain", France), Oleksandr Svatok ("Austin", USA), Valeriy Bondar, Mykola Matviyenko, Yukhym Konoplya (all - "Shakhtar" Donetsk), Oleksandr Tymchyk ("Dynamo" Kyiv), Vitaliy Mykolenko ("Everton" Liverpool, England), Bohdan Mykhailichenko ("Polissya" Zhytomyr);
      • midfielders: Yehor Yarmoliuk ("Brentford", England), Ivan Kaliuzhnyi ("Metalist 1925" Kharkiv), Mykola Shaparenko, Volodymyr Brazhko, Nazar Voloshyn (all - "Dynamo" Kyiv), Heorhiy Sudakov ("Benfica" Lisbon, Portugal), Artem Bondarenko ("Shakhtar" Donetsk), Oleksiy Hutsuliak, Oleksandr Nazarenko (both - "Polissya" Zhytomyr), Viktor Tsyhankov ("Girona", Spain), Oleksandr Zubkov ("Trabzonspor" Trabzon, Turkey), Ruslan Malinovskyi ("Genoa" Genoa, Italy);
        • forwards: Artem Dovbyk ("Roma" Rome, Italy), Vladyslav Vanat ("Girona", Spain).

          Six players were included in the reserve list: Ruslan Neshcheret, Oleksandr Pikhalyonok (both - "Dynamo" Kyiv), Oleh Ochereťko, Dmytro Kryskiv (both - "Shakhtar" Donetsk), Yevhen Cheberko ("Columbus Crew" USA), Maksym Talovyerov ("Stoke City" Stoke-on-Trent, England).

          Addition

          The national team's training camp will begin on October 6 in Poland. On the 8th, the "blue and yellows" will travel to Reykjavik, where the team will play against the Icelandic national team on October 10. The return to Poland is scheduled for October 11.

          The match against Azerbaijan will take place on October 13.

          Recall

          The Ukrainian national football team started their performance in the 2026 World Cup qualification with a defeat. In a nominally home match, the "blue and yellows" lost to the favorite of Group D, the French team.

          At the Tofiq Bahramov Republican Stadium in Baku, a match of the second round of the group stage of the 2026 World Cup qualification took place, where the Ukrainian national team met the Azerbaijani national team. Heorhiy Sudakov's goal allowed Ukraine to open the scoring, and Oleksandr Zinchenko's handball in his own penalty area allowed the hosts to equalize.

          Pavlo Bashynskyi

          Sports
          Baku
          Serhiy Rebrov
          Azerbaijan
          Iceland
          England
          France
          Italy
          Spain
          Portugal
          Turkey
          United States
          Poland