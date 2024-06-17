Romania - Ukraine: the starting lineups have been announced

$41.340.03
Increasing electricity and gas tariffs is not on the agenda - Ministry of Energy
10:10 AM • 14980 views

Increasing electricity and gas tariffs is not on the agenda - Ministry of Energy

April 4, 06:27 AM • 142247 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible

April 4, 05:56 AM • 140309 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 3, 07:36 PM • 154006 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

April 3, 03:18 PM • 207884 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

April 3, 01:51 PM • 244167 views

Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next

April 3, 01:29 PM • 151202 views

Georgia has reduced the visa-free period for Ukrainians from three years to one year

April 3, 09:14 AM • 370736 views

US trade war: experts explained the consequences for Ukraine and America itself

April 3, 08:00 AM • 183175 views

Easter basket: how much will it cost this year

April 3, 06:50 AM • 149952 views

"Difficult, but not critical": government assessed Trump's tariffs for Ukraine and is working on better terms

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

+20°
3m/s
38%
The number of tanks lost by Russia in Ukraine is comparable to the US tank corps – NATO General Cavoli

April 4, 03:29 AM • 93483 views

Much ado about nothing, but is there a crime: lawyer questions the legality of NABU's suspicion in the case of lawyers and a "bot"

April 4, 04:00 AM • 133440 views

A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

April 4, 06:14 AM • 120896 views

Marvel showed footage from the new "Fantastic Four": the Silver Surfer and Galactus will appear in the film

07:29 AM • 31705 views

F-16s for Ukraine: US General announces new fighter jet deliveries

08:18 AM • 50777 views
NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible
April 4, 06:27 AM • 142248 views

A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

April 4, 06:14 AM • 121376 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 4, 05:56 AM • 140309 views

Much ado about nothing, but is there a crime: lawyer questions the legality of NABU's suspicion in the case of lawyers and a "bot"

April 4, 04:00 AM • 133901 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

April 3, 07:36 PM • 154006 views
The series "The Handmaid's Tale" will get a sequel: filming will begin soon

10:29 AM • 11331 views

Full of skulls and other special effects - a first look at the film "Predator: Wasteland"

10:08 AM • 12625 views

Kim Kardashian posted revealing photos on Instagram after rumors of Kanye West's split from his wife

09:23 AM • 16770 views

Disney showed the first footage of the movie "Avatar: Fire and Ashes" at CinemaCon

09:06 AM • 18001 views

Marvel showed footage from the new "Fantastic Four": the Silver Surfer and Galactus will appear in the film

07:29 AM • 32029 views
Romania - Ukraine: the starting lineups have been announced

Kyiv • UNN

 • 14493 views

Ukraine and Romania will meet in the first match of the Euro 2024 group stage.

Romania - Ukraine: the starting lineups have been announced

Today Ukraine starts Euro 2024 in Germany. The Ukrainian national team will meet Romania in the first round of the Euro 2024 group stage. The Ukrainian Football Association has announced the starting lineup of the Ukrainian national team, UNN reports.

Details

The match between Romania and Ukraine will take place today, June 17. The starting whistle at the Allianz Arena in Munich will be blown at 16:00.

The starting lineups of both teams are already known.

The national team of Ukraine will be defended by Andriy Lunin in goal. Yukhym Konoplya, Mykola Matvienko, Ilya Zabarny, Oleksandr Zinchenko will play in defense. In the center of the midfield - Mykola Shaparenko, Heorhiy Sudakov, Taras Stepanenko.

Artem Dovbyk, Mykhailo Mudryk and Viktor Tsygankov will play in the attack. The main left back of the Ukrainian national team, Vitaliy Mykolenko, remained on the bench as he recovers from an injury.

The composition of the Romanian national team: Florin Nice will play in goal, in defense - Andrei Raciu, Dregusin Radu, Andrei Burke, Nicusor Banku. In the midfield: Marius Marin, Rezvan Marin, Dennis Man, Nacolai Stancu, Florinel Coman. In the attack, there is one striker - Dennis Dregus.

Recall

Ukraine's national football team will play its first match of the Euro 2024 group stage against Romania today, June 17, at the Arena Munichin Munich.

