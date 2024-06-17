Romania - Ukraine: the starting lineups have been announced

Today Ukraine starts Euro 2024 in Germany. The Ukrainian national team will meet Romania in the first round of the Euro 2024 group stage. The Ukrainian Football Association has announced the starting lineup of the Ukrainian national team, UNN reports.

The match between Romania and Ukraine will take place today, June 17. The starting whistle at the Allianz Arena in Munich will be blown at 16:00.

The starting lineups of both teams are already known.

The national team of Ukraine will be defended by Andriy Lunin in goal. Yukhym Konoplya, Mykola Matvienko, Ilya Zabarny, Oleksandr Zinchenko will play in defense. In the center of the midfield - Mykola Shaparenko, Heorhiy Sudakov, Taras Stepanenko.

Artem Dovbyk, Mykhailo Mudryk and Viktor Tsygankov will play in the attack. The main left back of the Ukrainian national team, Vitaliy Mykolenko, remained on the bench as he recovers from an injury.

The composition of the Romanian national team: Florin Nice will play in goal, in defense - Andrei Raciu, Dregusin Radu, Andrei Burke, Nicusor Banku. In the midfield: Marius Marin, Rezvan Marin, Dennis Man, Nacolai Stancu, Florinel Coman. In the attack, there is one striker - Dennis Dregus.

