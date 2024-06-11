Ukraine will play a friendly match with Moldova today: the UAF showed its uniform and published an official application

Today in Chisinau at the Zimbru Stadium, the Ukrainian national team will play a friendly match against Moldova (starting at 19:00 Kiev time), reports UNN with reference to the UAF.

Details

Today's friendly match between the national teams of Moldova and Ukraine will be the sixth match of these rivals in history.

According to the EFA, the events of today's match at the Zimbru Stadium in Chisinau will be covered by about 60 accredited journalists.

In the April FIFA ranking, today's opponent, the Moldovan team, is ranked 153rd. The national team of Ukraine is 22nd.

Today's match will be played by the Ukrainian national team in a yellow set of uniforms. The Moldovan team will play in blue, UF added.

In addition, the official application of the Ukrainian national team for the match against Moldova is already known (by numbers):

1. Georgy Bushan, 2. Yefim Konoplya, 3. Alexander Svatok, 4. Maxim Taloverov, 5. Sergey Sidorchuk, 6. Taras Stepanenko, 7. Andrey Yarmolenko, 8. Ruslan Malinovsky, 9. Roman Yaremchuk, 10. Mikhail Mudrik, 11. Artem Dovbik, 12. Anatoly Trubin, 13. Ilya Zabarny, 14. Georgy Sudakov, 15. Viktor Tsygankov, 16. Vitaly Mikolenko, 17. Alexander Zinchenko, 18. Vladimir Brazhko, 19. Nikolay Shaparenko, 20. Alexander Zubkov, 21. Valery Bondar, 22. Nikolay Matvienko, 23. Andrey Lunin, 24. Alexander Tymchik, 25. Vladislav Vanat, 26. Bogdan Mikhailichenko.

The UAF added that all the players who are present in the application of our national team for Euro 2024 were included in the application for the game with Moldova.