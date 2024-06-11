Ukraine will play a friendly match with Moldova today: the UAF showed its uniform and published an official application

ukenru
Exclusive
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
01:58 PM • 48046 views

Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 136137 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 141387 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 233282 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 169879 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 162755 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 147325 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 216746 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 112875 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 203405 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Rubrics
Home
Home
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

Popular news
Trump may cut off all military support to Ukraine - NYT

Trump may cut off all military support to Ukraine - NYT

March 1, 06:46 AM • 52218 views
“Anything is possible” - Rubio on the settlement after the skirmish between Zelenskiy and Trump

“Anything is possible” - Rubio on the settlement after the skirmish between Zelenskiy and Trump

March 1, 07:22 AM • 34289 views
Europe will collectively try to pick up 'pieces' after Zelensky and Trump meeting - Bloomberg

Europe will collectively try to pick up 'pieces' after Zelensky and Trump meeting - Bloomberg

March 1, 07:59 AM • 46705 views
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

March 1, 08:56 AM • 105848 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

11:06 AM • 101413 views
Publications
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 233287 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 216748 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 203407 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 229582 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 216921 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Actual places
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

11:06 AM • 101413 views
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

March 1, 08:56 AM • 105848 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

February 28, 03:20 PM • 157326 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

February 28, 02:48 PM • 156151 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 159982 views
Actual
Ukraine will play a friendly match with Moldova today: the UAF showed its uniform and published an official application

Ukraine will play a friendly match with Moldova today: the UAF showed its uniform and published an official application

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 15239 views

Today, the national team of Ukraine will play a friendly match against Moldova at the Zimbru Stadium in Chisinau. Ukraine ranks 22nd, while Moldova ranks 153rd in the latest FIFA ranking.

Today in Chisinau at the Zimbru Stadium, the Ukrainian national team will play a friendly match against Moldova (starting at 19:00 Kiev time), reports UNN with reference to the UAF.

Details

Today's friendly match between the national teams of Moldova and Ukraine will be the sixth match of these rivals in history.

According to the EFA, the events of today's match at the Zimbru Stadium in Chisinau will be covered by about 60 accredited journalists.

In the April FIFA ranking, today's opponent, the Moldovan team, is ranked 153rd. The national team of Ukraine is 22nd.

Today's match will be played by the Ukrainian national team in a yellow set of uniforms. The Moldovan team will play in blue, UF added.

In addition, the official application of the Ukrainian national team for the match against Moldova is already known (by numbers):

1. Georgy Bushan, 2. Yefim Konoplya, 3. Alexander Svatok, 4. Maxim Taloverov, 5. Sergey Sidorchuk, 6. Taras Stepanenko, 7. Andrey Yarmolenko, 8. Ruslan Malinovsky, 9. Roman Yaremchuk, 10. Mikhail Mudrik, 11. Artem Dovbik, 12. Anatoly Trubin, 13. Ilya Zabarny, 14. Georgy Sudakov, 15. Viktor Tsygankov, 16. Vitaly Mikolenko, 17. Alexander Zinchenko, 18. Vladimir Brazhko, 19. Nikolay Shaparenko, 20. Alexander Zubkov, 21. Valery Bondar, 22. Nikolay Matvienko, 23. Andrey Lunin, 24. Alexander Tymchik, 25. Vladislav Vanat, 26. Bogdan Mikhailichenko.

The UAF added that all the players who are present in the application of our national team for Euro 2024 were included in the application for the game with Moldova.

Antonina Tumanova

Antonina Tumanova

Sports
viktor-tsyhankovViktor Tsyhankov
artem-dovbykArtem Dovbyk
kyshynivChisinau
ukraineUkraine
moldovaMoldova
kyivKyiv
polandPoland

Contact us about advertising