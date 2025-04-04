Bashkan of Gagauzia, Evgenia Gutsul, was detained in Chisinau. She is charged with facilitating the illegal financing of the "Shor" party.
In a debate with Maia Sandu, candidate Alexandru Stoianoglo declared his intention to strengthen relations with Ukraine. Sandu responded by accusing him of ties with Moscow, recalling his pro-Russian stance.
In Moldova, the turnout in the referendum on the inclusion of the EU accession goal in the constitution exceeded the required quorum. 33.4% of eligible citizens have already voted, making the referendum valid.
Foreign Minister Andriy Sybiga spoke about three key areas of the new policy towards Ukrainians abroad. These include an electronic consul, multiple citizenship, and the opening of Ukrainian centers in neighboring countries.
Andriy Sybiga met with Mihai Popsza in Chisinau. They discussed steps to accelerate Ukraine's accession to the EU, countering Russian disinformation, and strengthening good neighborly relations between the two countries.
The Romanian Ministry of Defense denied the information spread by Russian sources about the arson of a fuel depot by Ukrainian refugees. The ministry emphasized that there had been no fires at fuel depots in the country.
The Moldovan prime minister has said that the country will comply with international legislation on human rights. This is a response to Ukraine's request for extradition of men who left the country due to mobilization.
A court in Chisinau has arrested a member of the Moldovan parliament, Ion Cărăngă, for 30 days on suspicion of treason in favor of Russia. The decision was made in the absence of the accused, who cited his health condition.
The Moldovan Foreign Ministry has declared an employee of the russian embassy persona non grata for activities incompatible with his diplomatic status. This decision is related to the investigation of a case of treason and espionage in favor of russia.
Moldovan law enforcement detained two officials on suspicion of high treason and conspiracy against the country. The suspects collected and passed information to an embassy employee to the detriment of Moldova's interests.
The Moldovan parliament is being searched, possibly in connection with a case of espionage in favor of Russia. The head of the parliament's legal department was caught passing information to the Russian embassy in Chisinau.
The Moldovan Foreign Ministry denied information about plans to extradite men of military age to Ukraine. The Ministry called such reports part of a disinformation campaign against Moldova.
Ukraine's government plans to expand rail and road connections with Poland by opening a new border crossing point, and to set up a commission with Moldova to build a bridge across the Dniester.
Ukraine's Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba announced Ukraine's active participation in the Transnistrian settlement process. Ukraine supports a peaceful resolution of the conflict with respect for Moldova's sovereignty and territorial integrity.
Ukraine's Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba said that the war of aggression unleashed by Russia against Ukraine is not abstract for either the Republic of Moldova or Romania.
Deputy Head of the Presidential Office Ihor Zhovkva met with Vice Prime Minister for European Integration of Moldova Cristina Gerasimova to discuss priorities, tasks and plans for Ukraine and Moldova's accession to the European Union, strengthening of dialogue and cooperation between the three countries, as well as reaffirm unity in countering Russian aggression.
Moldova's Deputy Prime Minister for European Integration visited Kyiv and met with her Ukrainian counterpart to discuss the next steps in the EU accession negotiations.
A bus traveling from Chisinau to Kyiv collided with a car on the R7 highway, killing the 74-year-old driver of the car and his 69-year-old passenger wife.
Ukraine, Moldova, and Romania reaffirmed their unity against russian aggression, support for European security, and cooperation in areas such as security, energy, and infrastructure during a meeting of foreign ministers in Chisinau.
The foreign ministers of Ukraine, Moldova, and Romania met in Chisinau to discuss cooperation in the energy and transportation sectors, and to condemn russia's aggression against Ukraine and its attempts to undermine the political situation in Moldova.
Almost 1500 people have already used the Odesa-Chisinau transfer service, which provides transportation between Odesa and Chisinau Airport for passengers traveling to or from Chisinau.
Today, the national team of Ukraine will play a friendly match against Moldova at the Zimbru Stadium in Chisinau. Ukraine ranks 22nd, while Moldova ranks 153rd in the latest FIFA ranking.
Moldova partially closed part of its airspace and restricted public access during US Secretary of State Anthony Blinken's visit to Chisinau on May 29.
Moldova will hold a referendum on October 20, 2024, on the introduction of European integration into its Constitution, which will pave the way for EU accession.
Moldova has announced the signing of a security and defense cooperation agreement with the European Union that expands cooperation in areas such as resilience building, cybersecurity, countering disinformation, assistance to the defense sector, participation in EU crisis management missions, and integrated border management.
Moscow is trying to destabilize Moldovan democracy and society by using pro-Russian figures, such as Gagauzia's governor, Evgenia Gutsul, to create conditions for potential Russian aggression against Moldova.
The Moldovan parliament approved the Declaration on the country's European integration, calling EU accession a national priority and emphasizing the benefits it will bring in terms of sovereignty, democracy, economic development and social policy.
Moldova, together with NATO, conducted the Coherent Resilience 2024 exercise aimed at increasing the resilience of its critical energy infrastructure to cyber and hybrid threats.
Ukraine has shared intelligence with Moldova that helped the country prepare for and avoid a russian coup attempt, but Moldova, like other countries in the region, remains under threat of potential russian aggression.
France and Moldova will sign defense and economic cooperation agreements during Moldovan President Maia Sandu's visit to Paris on Thursday.