$41.340.03
45.851.22
ukenru
We have information that the US is close to taking measures towards a ceasefire - Zelensky
06:51 PM • 15205 views

We have information that the US is close to taking measures towards a ceasefire - Zelensky

06:32 PM • 27595 views

Next week, lawyers will present Zelensky with the Ukrainian draft agreement with the USA

Exclusive
April 4, 01:24 PM • 64296 views

In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert

Exclusive
April 4, 01:12 PM • 213076 views

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure

April 4, 10:10 AM • 122221 views

Increasing electricity and gas tariffs is not on the agenda - Ministry of Energy

Exclusive
April 4, 06:27 AM • 391445 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible

April 4, 05:56 AM • 310325 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 3, 07:36 PM • 213660 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

Exclusive
April 3, 03:18 PM • 244175 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Exclusive
April 3, 01:51 PM • 255070 views

Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next

Rubrics
Home
Home
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

+12°
1.9m/s
57%
Popular news

Ceasefire has been violated several times - Rubio

April 4, 01:26 PM • 22506 views

Eggs in the USA have become so expensive before Easter that Americans are painting potatoes

April 4, 01:48 PM • 44883 views

Ukraine is preparing to legalize cryptocurrencies: a chance for the budget or a risk for the economy

April 4, 02:15 PM • 131239 views

Russian army attacked Kryvyi Rih: what is known

03:59 PM • 14503 views

The Swedish Queen underwent surgery, all her scheduled meetings have been cancelled

05:58 PM • 13750 views
Publications

Ukraine is preparing to legalize cryptocurrencies: a chance for the budget or a risk for the economy

April 4, 02:15 PM • 131249 views

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure
Exclusive

April 4, 01:12 PM • 213081 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible
Exclusive

April 4, 06:27 AM • 391449 views

A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

April 4, 06:14 AM • 254043 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 4, 05:56 AM • 310328 views
Advertisement
Actual people

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Donald Trump

Marco Rubio

Andriy Yermak

Recep Tayyip Erdogan

Actual places

Ukraine

United States

Kryvyi Rih

United Kingdom

Kyiv

Advertisement
UNN Lite

Grand "Superman" trailer: franchise author showed the team of robot assistants of the hero

07:44 PM • 2754 views

The Swedish Queen underwent surgery, all her scheduled meetings have been cancelled

05:58 PM • 13761 views

Eggs in the USA have become so expensive before Easter that Americans are painting potatoes

April 4, 01:48 PM • 44895 views

The series "The Handmaid's Tale" will get a sequel: filming will begin soon

April 4, 10:29 AM • 71990 views

Full of skulls and other special effects - a first look at the film "Predator: Wasteland"

April 4, 10:08 AM • 57098 views
Actual

9K720 Iskander

Instagram

TikTok

Facebook

Telegram

Places

Chisinau

News by theme

Pro-Russian head of Gagauzia, Gutsul, was detained at Chisinau airport: details of the case

Bashkan of Gagauzia, Evgenia Gutsul, was detained in Chisinau. She is charged with facilitating the illegal financing of the "Shor" party.

Politics • March 25, 10:02 PM • 40988 views

Moldovan presidential candidate Stoianoglo pledges support for Ukraine in war

In a debate with Maia Sandu, candidate Alexandru Stoianoglo declared his intention to strengthen relations with Ukraine. Sandu responded by accusing him of ties with Moscow, recalling his pro-Russian stance.

Politics • October 27, 02:56 PM • 40257 views

EU vote in Moldova: quorum exceeded

In Moldova, the turnout in the referendum on the inclusion of the EU accession goal in the constitution exceeded the required quorum. 33.4% of eligible citizens have already voted, making the referendum valid.

News of the World • October 20, 12:23 PM • 28160 views

Foreign Minister spoke about three key areas of the new policy towards Ukrainians abroad

Foreign Minister Andriy Sybiga spoke about three key areas of the new policy towards Ukrainians abroad. These include an electronic consul, multiple citizenship, and the opening of Ukrainian centers in neighboring countries.

Politics • September 20, 12:03 PM • 25465 views

Joint steps for EU accession and countering Russian disinformation: Sibiga meets with Moldovan Foreign Minister

Andriy Sybiga met with Mihai Popsza in Chisinau. They discussed steps to accelerate Ukraine's accession to the EU, countering Russian disinformation, and strengthening good neighborly relations between the two countries.

Politics • September 19, 03:43 PM • 16919 views

"Ukrainian sabotage" at a fuel depot: Romanian Defense Ministry refutes another Russian fake

The Romanian Ministry of Defense denied the information spread by Russian sources about the arson of a fuel depot by Ukrainian refugees. The ministry emphasized that there had been no fires at fuel depots in the country.

War • August 6, 12:19 PM • 27745 views

Moldovan Prime Minister commented on the possibility of extradition of militarily conscripted Ukrainians

The Moldovan prime minister has said that the country will comply with international legislation on human rights. This is a response to Ukraine's request for extradition of men who left the country due to mobilization.

War • August 2, 02:51 PM • 37610 views

Moldovan court orders arrest of parliamentarian on suspicion of treason in favor of Russia

A court in Chisinau has arrested a member of the Moldovan parliament, Ion Cărăngă, for 30 days on suspicion of treason in favor of Russia. The decision was made in the absence of the accused, who cited his health condition.

News of the World • August 2, 12:37 PM • 16948 views

Moldova expels russian diplomat amid espionage case

The Moldovan Foreign Ministry has declared an employee of the russian embassy persona non grata for activities incompatible with his diplomatic status. This decision is related to the investigation of a case of treason and espionage in favor of russia.

News of the World • August 1, 08:45 AM • 16265 views

Two officials detained in Moldova on suspicion of treason

Moldovan law enforcement detained two officials on suspicion of high treason and conspiracy against the country. The suspects collected and passed information to an embassy employee to the detriment of Moldova's interests.

News of the World • July 31, 06:04 PM • 28624 views

Moldovan parliament searched: may be related to case of espionage in favor of Russia - media

The Moldovan parliament is being searched, possibly in connection with a case of espionage in favor of Russia. The head of the parliament's legal department was caught passing information to the Russian embassy in Chisinau.

News of the World • July 31, 09:45 AM • 16881 views

Another fake: the Moldovan Foreign Ministry denies information about the alleged extradition of Ukrainians of military age to Kyiv

The Moldovan Foreign Ministry denied information about plans to extradite men of military age to Ukraine. The Ministry called such reports part of a disinformation campaign against Moldova.

Society • July 30, 01:52 PM • 23155 views

Rail and road connections with neighboring countries to be expanded in western Ukraine

Ukraine's government plans to expand rail and road connections with Poland by opening a new border crossing point, and to set up a commission with Moldova to build a bridge across the Dniester.

Economy • July 30, 11:41 AM • 20548 views

Ukraine has been and remains an active participant in the Transnistrian settlement process - MFA of Ukraine

Ukraine's Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba announced Ukraine's active participation in the Transnistrian settlement process. Ukraine supports a peaceful resolution of the conflict with respect for Moldova's sovereignty and territorial integrity.

Politics • July 23, 03:21 PM • 105985 views

Kuleba: The war of aggression unleashed by Russia against Ukraine is not abstract for either Moldova or Romania

Ukraine's Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba said that the war of aggression unleashed by Russia against Ukraine is not abstract for either the Republic of Moldova or Romania.

War • July 23, 02:55 PM • 33786 views

Ukraine and Moldova discuss plans for EU accession negotiations

Deputy Head of the Presidential Office Ihor Zhovkva met with Vice Prime Minister for European Integration of Moldova Cristina Gerasimova to discuss priorities, tasks and plans for Ukraine and Moldova's accession to the European Union, strengthening of dialogue and cooperation between the three countries, as well as reaffirm unity in countering Russian aggression.

Society • July 16, 05:25 PM • 100312 views

Deputy Prime Minister for European Integration of Moldova arrives in Ukraine

Moldova's Deputy Prime Minister for European Integration visited Kyiv and met with her Ukrainian counterpart to discuss the next steps in the EU accession negotiations.

Politics • July 15, 05:57 PM • 84504 views

In Moldova, a bus en route to Kyiv was involved in an accident: there are victims

A bus traveling from Chisinau to Kyiv collided with a car on the R7 highway, killing the 74-year-old driver of the car and his 69-year-old passenger wife.

Crimes and emergencies • July 11, 01:59 PM • 15071 views

Unity in strengthening European security: Ukraine, Moldova, Romania signed a Memorandum of Understanding on countering foreign information interference

Ukraine, Moldova, and Romania reaffirmed their unity against russian aggression, support for European security, and cooperation in areas such as security, energy, and infrastructure during a meeting of foreign ministers in Chisinau.

War • July 5, 08:16 PM • 94352 views

Foreign Ministers of Ukraine, Moldova and Romania meet in Chisinau

The foreign ministers of Ukraine, Moldova, and Romania met in Chisinau to discuss cooperation in the energy and transportation sectors, and to condemn russia's aggression against Ukraine and its attempts to undermine the political situation in Moldova.

Politics • July 5, 01:28 PM • 17497 views

Almost 1.5 thousand people used the Odesa-Chisinau airport shuttle service

Almost 1500 people have already used the Odesa-Chisinau transfer service, which provides transportation between Odesa and Chisinau Airport for passengers traveling to or from Chisinau.

Society • July 5, 11:42 AM • 13479 views

Ukraine will play a friendly match with Moldova today: the UAF showed its uniform and published an official application

Today, the national team of Ukraine will play a friendly match against Moldova at the Zimbru Stadium in Chisinau. Ukraine ranks 22nd, while Moldova ranks 153rd in the latest FIFA ranking.

Sports • June 11, 01:07 PM • 15277 views

Because of Blinken's visit, the airspace in Moldova was partially closed and restrictions were imposed in Chisinau

Moldova partially closed part of its airspace and restricted public access during US Secretary of State Anthony Blinken's visit to Chisinau on May 29.

News of the World • May 29, 11:57 AM • 17983 views

Moldova approves the date of the referendum on the country's accession to the EU

Moldova will hold a referendum on October 20, 2024, on the introduction of European integration into its Constitution, which will pave the way for EU accession.

News of the World • May 16, 05:00 PM • 38816 views

Moldova announces a partnership agreement with the EU in the field of security and defense

Moldova has announced the signing of a security and defense cooperation agreement with the European Union that expands cooperation in areas such as resilience building, cybersecurity, countering disinformation, assistance to the defense sector, participation in EU crisis management missions, and integrated border management.

Politics • May 15, 12:31 AM • 25498 views

Kremlin intensifies attempts to destabilize Moldova using pro-Russian figures - ISW

Moscow is trying to destabilize Moldovan democracy and society by using pro-Russian figures, such as Gagauzia's governor, Evgenia Gutsul, to create conditions for potential Russian aggression against Moldova.

War • April 9, 06:56 AM • 106168 views

Moldovan Parliament approves declaration of support for EU accession

The Moldovan parliament approved the Declaration on the country's European integration, calling EU accession a national priority and emphasizing the benefits it will bring in terms of sovereignty, democracy, economic development and social policy.

Society • March 22, 10:34 AM • 24937 views

Joint energy security exercises with NATO take place in Moldova

Moldova, together with NATO, conducted the Coherent Resilience 2024 exercise aimed at increasing the resilience of its critical energy infrastructure to cyber and hybrid threats.

News of the World • March 15, 03:17 PM • 27373 views

Ukraine helped Moldova avoid russian coup attempt - Zelenskyy

Ukraine has shared intelligence with Moldova that helped the country prepare for and avoid a russian coup attempt, but Moldova, like other countries in the region, remains under threat of potential russian aggression.

War • March 7, 05:32 PM • 49591 views

France and Moldova plan to sign defense cooperation agreement on Thursday

France and Moldova will sign defense and economic cooperation agreements during Moldovan President Maia Sandu's visit to Paris on Thursday.

Politics • March 6, 12:00 PM • 28669 views