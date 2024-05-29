Because of Blinken's visit, the airspace in Moldova was partially closed and restrictions were imposed in Chisinau

On Wednesday, May 29, Molodova partially closed part of the country's airspace due to the visit of US Secretary of State Anthony Blinken.This is written by UNN with reference to NewsMaker.

details

Previously, restrictions will apply over the capital from 08:00 to 21:00 local time.

Currently, flights of general-purpose aircraft, helicopters, balloons, motor gliders, paragliders, as well as the use of unmanned aerial vehicles (drones) in Sector 1 of the Chisinau TMA are prohibited.

addition

In addition, the publication adds that even during Blinken's visit to Chisinau, citizens ' access to certain public places will be temporarily restricted.

According to the official press release, during his visit to the city, Blinken will visit the government and parliament. In this regard, from 08:00 to 21:00, it will be impossible to hold rallies, demonstrations, repairs and cutting down trees in the perimeter of the streets along which the official motorcade will move.

recall

Moldova became the first country to sign a security and defense partnership agreement with the European Union, which should strengthen its defense capability.