Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
"Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
Government abolishes the "Shlyakh" system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
Because of Blinken's visit, the airspace in Moldova was partially closed and restrictions were imposed in Chisinau

Because of Blinken's visit, the airspace in Moldova was partially closed and restrictions were imposed in Chisinau

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 17947 views

Moldova partially closed part of its airspace and restricted public access during US Secretary of State Anthony Blinken's visit to Chisinau on May 29.

On Wednesday, May 29, Molodova partially closed part of the country's airspace due to the visit of US Secretary of State Anthony Blinken.This is written by UNN with reference to NewsMaker.

details 

Previously, restrictions will apply over the capital from 08:00 to 21:00 local time.

Currently, flights of general-purpose aircraft, helicopters, balloons, motor gliders, paragliders, as well as the use of unmanned aerial vehicles (drones) in Sector 1 of the Chisinau TMA are prohibited.

500 meters from the border with Ukraine: drone wreckage found in Moldova04.04.24, 18:43 • 28249 views

addition

In addition, the publication adds that even during Blinken's visit to Chisinau, citizens ' access to certain public places will be temporarily restricted.

According to the official press release, during his visit to the city, Blinken will visit the government and parliament. In this regard, from 08:00 to 21:00, it will be impossible to hold rallies, demonstrations, repairs and cutting down trees in the perimeter of the streets along which the official motorcade will move.

recall

Moldova became the first country to sign a security and defense partnership agreement with the European Union, which should strengthen its defense capability.

Volodymyr Omelchenko

Volodymyr Omelchenko

Contact us about advertising