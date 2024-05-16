Moldova approves the date of the referendum on the country's accession to the EU

ukenru
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
06:49 PM • 75868 views

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Exclusive
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
March 1, 01:58 PM • 106053 views

Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 148974 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 153131 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 249672 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 173950 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 165224 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 148297 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 225522 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 113046 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Rubrics
Home
Home
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

Popular news
Turkey to repeat proposal for peace talks between Ukraine and Russia at European leaders' meeting in London - Reuters

Turkey to repeat proposal for peace talks between Ukraine and Russia at European leaders' meeting in London - Reuters

March 1, 02:35 PM • 31569 views
Weather in Ukraine: where to expect sleet and above-zero temperatures on March 2

Weather in Ukraine: where to expect sleet and above-zero temperatures on March 2

March 1, 02:42 PM • 40813 views
German President criticizes Trump's behavior during meeting with Zelenskyy

German President criticizes Trump's behavior during meeting with Zelenskyy

March 1, 03:13 PM • 34911 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

March 1, 04:47 PM • 59199 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

March 1, 05:32 PM • 53278 views
Publications
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 249672 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 225522 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 211680 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 237439 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 224276 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Actual places
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

06:49 PM • 75868 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

March 1, 05:32 PM • 53278 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

March 1, 04:47 PM • 59199 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

March 1, 11:06 AM • 112760 views
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

March 1, 08:56 AM • 113665 views
Actual
Moldova approves the date of the referendum on the country's accession to the EU

Moldova approves the date of the referendum on the country's accession to the EU

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 38791 views

Moldova will hold a referendum on October 20, 2024, on the introduction of European integration into its Constitution, which will pave the way for EU accession.

The Moldovan parliament has approved the date of the referendum on the country's European integration - it will be held on October 20, 2024. This was reported by Newsmaker, UNN.

Details

The decision was supported by 55 deputies of the ruling Action and Solidarity (PAS) party. Another 20 opposition MPs abstained, and one opposition MP voted against.

It is noted that the authors of the draft law changed the question to be put to the referendum. Thus, instead of  , the question "Are you in favor of Moldova's accession to the EU?" will be on the ballot: "Do you support the introduction of European integration into the Constitution of Moldova?

There are only two options to choose from : "Yes" and "No".

Moldova will withdraw from all agreements signed within the CIS by the end of 202421.12.23, 11:54 • 22960 views

Addendum

One of the authors of the referendum bill, PAS MP Veronika Roszka, noted that the ballot paper would specify the specific changes to be made to the Constitution if the majority of voters vote in favor of the referendum.

Context 

If the referendum is favorable, the Constitution of Moldova will have a separate article on European integration. It will state that Chisinau accedes to the treaties establishing the EU and to acts revising the EU founding treaties.

After accession to these treaties and acts, they will take precedence over national laws.

Recall

Moldova's ambassador to the EU, Daniela Morar, expects that Chisinau could start accession talks with the European Union by the end of June 2024, moving faster than the Western Balkan countries in the accession process.

Volodymyr Omelchenko

Volodymyr Omelchenko

News of the World
european-unionEuropean Union
kyshynivChisinau
moldovaMoldova

Contact us about advertising