Moldova approves the date of the referendum on the country's accession to the EU

The Moldovan parliament has approved the date of the referendum on the country's European integration - it will be held on October 20, 2024. This was reported by Newsmaker, UNN.

Details

The decision was supported by 55 deputies of the ruling Action and Solidarity (PAS) party. Another 20 opposition MPs abstained, and one opposition MP voted against.

It is noted that the authors of the draft law changed the question to be put to the referendum. Thus, instead of , the question "Are you in favor of Moldova's accession to the EU?" will be on the ballot: "Do you support the introduction of European integration into the Constitution of Moldova?

There are only two options to choose from : "Yes" and "No".

Addendum

One of the authors of the referendum bill, PAS MP Veronika Roszka, noted that the ballot paper would specify the specific changes to be made to the Constitution if the majority of voters vote in favor of the referendum.

Context

If the referendum is favorable, the Constitution of Moldova will have a separate article on European integration. It will state that Chisinau accedes to the treaties establishing the EU and to acts revising the EU founding treaties.

After accession to these treaties and acts, they will take precedence over national laws.

Recall

Moldova's ambassador to the EU, Daniela Morar, expects that Chisinau could start accession talks with the European Union by the end of June 2024, moving faster than the Western Balkan countries in the accession process.