Moldova announces a partnership agreement with the EU in the field of security and defense

The Moldovan Foreign Ministry has announced the conclusion of an agreement with the European Union on cooperation within the framework of the Partnership for Security and Defense. According to UNN , this was reported by NewsMaker.

Details

The country's foreign ministry explained that the Partnership in Security and Defense is a political agreement to expand cooperation in these areas, which Chisinau will conclude with the EU in the "near future" in accordance with the goals of Moldova's National Security Strategy.

They noted that most of the measures envisaged by the Partnership are already being implemented in practice, but the agreement will become the basis for more systematic cooperation with the EU.

The partnership will function as an umbrella mechanism for all cooperation activities between Moldova and the EU in such areas as the bloc's assistance in strengthening the resilience of our country, cybersecurity, countering disinformation, assistance to the defense sector through the European Peace Instrument, Moldova's participation in EU crisis management missions, and integrated border management the ministry said.

The Foreign Ministry added that on the basis of the Partnership, Moldova and the EU will discuss the situation in the security and defense sector, and will be able to establish thematic dialogues in specific areas of mutual interest.

The partnership document will not have the status of an international agreement, but will be based on political commitments, the article says.

