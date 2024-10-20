EU vote in Moldova: quorum exceeded
In Moldova, the turnout in the referendum on the inclusion of the EU accession goal in the constitution exceeded the required quorum. 33.4% of eligible citizens have already voted, making the referendum valid.
The voter turnout in Moldova reached the quorum for the referendum on the inclusion of the EU accession goal in the country's constitution to be recognized as valid.
Voter turnout in Moldova has reached a formal quorum, confirming the legitimacy of the symbolic referendum on the inclusion of the goal of joining the EU in the country's constitution.
One-third of eligible citizens are required to vote, and according to the Election Commission, 33.4% of them have voted so far.
It is noted that this is a “turning point for the future of the country”, following incidents and complaints from the authorities in Chisinau about ongoing Russian interference.
