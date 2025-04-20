German firm feeds Russian war machine with strategic raw materials - investigation

$41.380.00
47.000.00
ukenru
On the Toretsk direction, Ukrainian soldiers fell into a Russian ambush, there are dead - Zelenskyy
April 20, 02:07 PM • 11708 views

On the Toretsk direction, Ukrainian soldiers fell into a Russian ambush, there are dead - Zelenskyy

April 20, 06:46 AM • 24991 views

The Holy Fire arrived in Ukraine from Warsaw: it was met in Volyn

April 20, 03:00 AM • 41958 views

Easter in Ukraine: how Ukrainians celebrate the Resurrection holiday in the fourth year of the large-scale war

April 19, 03:10 PM • 46106 views

Another 277 soldiers returned home from Russian captivity - Zelenskyy

April 19, 03:04 PM • 53366 views

Five cool anthology series: what to watch in your free time

April 19, 02:56 PM • 30943 views

'Shaheds' in our sky - the real attitude towards Easter and human lives: Zelensky reacted to Putin's 'truce'

April 19, 02:01 PM • 25081 views

Putin announced an "Easter truce" for 30 hours

April 19, 11:37 AM • 20689 views

Holy Fire descended in Jerusalem

April 18, 05:00 PM • 81283 views

A Selection of Films About the Life of Jesus Christ: 9 Movies Based on the Most Famous Biblical Story

April 18, 01:41 PM • 86183 views

The State Statistics Service reported how much the prices for Easter cake ingredients have increased in a year

Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

Погода
+15°
0.8m/s
41%
748 mm
Popular news

Zelenskyy reacted to the broadcast of the Easter service in Moscow by Fox News channel

April 20, 10:27 AM • 5802 views

Russia offered its "Easter truce" for US favor and manipulation – ISW

April 20, 10:37 AM • 7572 views

Republican Congressman calls Putin's "Easter truce" fake

02:32 PM • 6688 views

China tested a non-nuclear hydrogen bomb

03:47 PM • 7644 views

The Kremlin stated that Putin did not order the continuation of the "Easter ceasefire"

04:09 PM • 5742 views
Publications

How to remove stains from wine, coffee, grass and ink: simple and effective tips

April 20, 09:03 AM • 19604 views

Eggs after Easter: how to properly store and what to cook with them

April 20, 06:00 AM • 22555 views

Easter in Ukraine: how Ukrainians celebrate the Resurrection holiday in the fourth year of the large-scale war

April 20, 03:00 AM • 41958 views

Technology powering Ukraine. How RSE became a symbol of energy independence during the war

April 19, 08:45 AM • 40566 views

Catching up with Oleksandriya, the Lviv derby, the fight to get out of the relegation zone: UPL weekend matches preview

April 19, 06:00 AM • 40280 views
Advertisement
Actual people

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Oleksandr Syrskyi

Donald Trump

Antonio Tajani

Andrii Sybiha

Actual places

Ukraine

United States

Kyiv

Iran

United Arab Emirates

Advertisement
UNN Lite

Five cool anthology series: what to watch in your free time

April 19, 03:04 PM • 53366 views

Taras Tsymbalyuk will become the main character of the show "The Bachelor"

April 18, 03:22 PM • 32117 views

Netflix will improve search with AI

April 18, 01:58 PM • 33892 views

"Star Wars" animated series about Darth Maul will be released next year

April 18, 01:19 PM • 34871 views

Jennifer Lopez to star in "The Last Mrs. Parrish"

April 18, 10:07 AM • 68625 views
Actual

Shahed-136

Unmanned aerial vehicle

Financial Times

TikTok

The Washington Post

German firm feeds Russian war machine with strategic raw materials - investigation

Kyiv • UNN

 • 4432 views

The German company EKC is the largest supplier of chromium to the Russian Federation, which is used in military equipment. From January 2023 to April 2024, it exported metal worth 24.2 million euros, covering half of Russia's imports.

German firm feeds Russian war machine with strategic raw materials - investigation

The largest supplier of chromium to Russia, which is used, in particular, for the production of military equipment, is the company EKC from the German city of Würzburg. This is reported by Handelsblatt with reference to an analysis of export data, informs UNN.

Details

It is noted that in the period from January 2023 to April 2024, EKC exported 24.2 million euros worth of chromium to the Russian Federation.

Thus, the company supplies about half of Russia's total imports of material important for arms production

- the publication notes.

The authors indicate that business with Russia now has far-reaching consequences for the company. Thus, Great Britain included EKC in the sanctions list on February 24, 2025.

"When asked, EKC Financial Director Yevgeny Porokhnya called Britain's actions "illegal". His company complies with international "sanction measures". EKC will file a lawsuit against this decision," the article says.

Reference

In the arms industry, chromium is used to protect gun barrels from heavy wear and grenades from corrosion. Representatives of the German arms industry claim that the use of chromium triples the durability of artillery guns.

The EKC website states that in the first years it "helped German companies find suppliers of certain raw materials, especially in CIS countries." Among EKC's clients in Russia in 2017 was "Uralvagonzavod", which produces armored vehicles for the Russian armed forces.

Recall

In February, the EU adopted the 16th package of sanctions against Russia. It expanded the list of sanctioned goods that contribute to the technological advancement of the Russian defense and security sector, adding goods for the development and production of Russian military systems - in particular, such as chromium compounds and controllers used to control unmanned aerial vehicles.

Zelenskyy imposed sanctions against three Chinese companies amid accusations of Beijing arming Russia18.04.25, 16:25 • 27863 views

Vadim Khlyudzinsky

Vadim Khlyudzinsky

EconomyPolitics
European Union
United Kingdom
Germany
Brent
$67.65
Bitcoin
$84,574.70
S&P 500
$5,302.78
Tesla
$239.97
Газ TTF
$35.66
Золото
$3,341.30
Ethereum
$1,585.46