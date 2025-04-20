Airstrike on Kostiantynivka: bodies of two dead found under rubble

Yesterday, April 19, Russian occupiers struck Kostiantynivka, Donetsk region. Today, April 20, rescuers recovered bodies from under the rubble. This is reported by the SES of Ukraine, writes UNN.

Yesterday, the occupiers struck the residential sector of the city, causing destruction of a private residential building. Today, the bodies of a killed man and woman were recovered from under the rubble. - the report says.

Emergency workers stated that during the debris removal, the enemy repeatedly shelled the work site, which forced the work to be suspended.

Rescuers, paramedics of the National Police, and representatives of the Kostiantynivka city administration worked at the scene.

Kostiantynivka suffers from shelling daily. Take care of yourselves - evacuate! - emphasized the SES.

The situation in the Kostiantynivka community is tense, drone strikes have become more frequent – Head of the MBA