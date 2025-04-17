$41.220.04
American Chamber of Commerce: UAH 5.5 billion - budget losses from the shadow market of smartphones
Exclusive
01:28 PM • 2994 views

American Chamber of Commerce: UAH 5.5 billion - budget losses from the shadow market of smartphones

Exclusive
01:06 PM • 10447 views

"Acted since April 2023": MFA commented on the detention of a gang of pimps in Poland, including Ukrainians

01:01 PM • 12842 views

Russia is preparing new strikes on Ukraine ahead of and after Easter - Zelenskyy

Exclusive
12:16 PM • 16240 views

The NBU's Discount Rate Remains Unchanged: What This Means for Prices and Loans

11:35 AM • 22447 views

When to expect price reductions - the NBU's answer

Exclusive
09:48 AM • 37652 views

The National Police is strengthening security measures for Easter: patrols near churches and selective inspection of belongings

Exclusive
April 17, 06:19 AM • 49425 views

Expert announced the scale of losses from "gray" Apple equipment: up to 15 billion hryvnias per year

April 17, 06:17 AM • 64741 views

Register of Damages for Ukraine: Who Can Apply for Compensation and Which Categories Will Open by the End of the Year

Exclusive
April 17, 05:54 AM • 83681 views

Under Bullets and Sun: How Ukrainian Gardens Are Changing Despite the War

April 16, 11:59 AM • 113541 views

"Significant progress" has been made in the agreement with the US, a memorandum is expected, and ratification in the Verkhovna Rada - Svyrydenko

The situation in the Kostiantynivka community is tense, drone strikes have become more frequent – Head of the MBA

Kyiv • UNN

 • 5936 views

The situation in the Kostiantynivka community remains tense due to frequent shelling from various types of weapons and increased drone strikes. About 10,000 people remain in the community.

The situation in the Kostiantynivka community is tense, drone strikes have become more frequent – Head of the MBA

The situation in the Kostiantynivka community in Donetsk Oblast remains extremely tense. Enemy drone and unmanned system strikes have become more frequent.

This was announced by Serhiy Gorbunov, the head of the Kostiantynivka City Military Administration, on the air of the telethon, reports UNN

The situation remains extremely tense. The Kostiantynivka community is subjected to daily and constant enemy shelling from all types of weapons. Drone and unmanned system strikes have become very frequent.

- said Gorbunov.

How many civilians remain in the city and are there any willing to move to safer areas? He said that about 10,000 people remain in the community today, more than 9,000 directly in the city of Kostiantynivka, and about 600 people in 24 settlements.

Everyone who wants to knows where to turn (for evacuation - ed.), the headquarters are working

- said Gorbunov.

In addition, he said that all children have been taken out today.

But there were several facts of their return back, but all services immediately work, involved in their evacuation. All communal services are currently working in the city

- said Gorbunov.

Addition

It was reported on April 17 that Russian troops shelled 10 settlements in Donetsk Oblast, killing two people.

In March, the spokesman of the "Khortytsia" Air Force, Viktor Tregubov, reported that the occupiers near Pokrovsk had fire control of the Pokrovsk-Kostiantynivka highway, but after a counterattack by Ukrainian forces, fire control became less clear.

Anna Murashko

Anna Murashko

War
Donetsk Oblast
Ukraine
