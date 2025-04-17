The situation in the Kostiantynivka community is tense, drone strikes have become more frequent – Head of the MBA

The situation in the Kostiantynivka community in Donetsk Oblast remains extremely tense. Enemy drone and unmanned system strikes have become more frequent.

This was announced by Serhiy Gorbunov, the head of the Kostiantynivka City Military Administration, on the air of the telethon, reports UNN.

The situation remains extremely tense. The Kostiantynivka community is subjected to daily and constant enemy shelling from all types of weapons. Drone and unmanned system strikes have become very frequent. - said Gorbunov.

How many civilians remain in the city and are there any willing to move to safer areas? He said that about 10,000 people remain in the community today, more than 9,000 directly in the city of Kostiantynivka, and about 600 people in 24 settlements.

Everyone who wants to knows where to turn (for evacuation - ed.), the headquarters are working - said Gorbunov.

In addition, he said that all children have been taken out today.

But there were several facts of their return back, but all services immediately work, involved in their evacuation. All communal services are currently working in the city - said Gorbunov.

Addition

It was reported on April 17 that Russian troops shelled 10 settlements in Donetsk Oblast, killing two people.

In March, the spokesman of the "Khortytsia" Air Force, Viktor Tregubov, reported that the occupiers near Pokrovsk had fire control of the Pokrovsk-Kostiantynivka highway, but after a counterattack by Ukrainian forces, fire control became less clear.