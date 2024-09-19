Joint steps for EU accession and countering Russian disinformation: Sibiga meets with Moldovan Foreign Minister

Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andriy Sybiga met with Moldovan Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Mihai Popschi in Chisinau. The parties discussed steps to accelerate Moldova's accession to the EU and counter Russian disinformation. Sibiga wrote about this in the social network X, UNN reports.

"In Chisinau, I met with Mihai Popsza to reaffirm the good neighborly relations between Ukraine and Moldova. EU membership will bring prosperity and security to our nations. We discussed joint steps to speed up EU accession and counter Russian disinformation and destabilization," Sibiga wrote.

Recall

Today it was reportedthat Andrei Sibiga would meet with his Moldovan counterpart Mihai Popschi. They were supposed to discuss good neighborly relations, regional security, the Transnistrian conflict, and coordination of actions on EU accession.