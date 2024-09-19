Joint steps for EU accession and countering Russian disinformation: Sibiga meets with Moldovan Foreign Minister

ukenru
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 107821 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 111971 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 181412 views

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 145012 views

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 147573 views

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 140660 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 189408 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 112227 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 179181 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 104826 views

CNN: Trump personally orders Zelenskiy to leave White House after public spat

February 28, 07:40 PM • 71545 views
Zelenskyy calls Macron after events in White House, now speaks to Rutte - Financial Times

February 28, 08:14 PM • 45015 views
The US stops funding the restoration of Ukraine's energy system: what's going on

February 28, 08:20 PM • 33193 views
Zelensky canceled his speech at a prestigious American institute

February 28, 08:35 PM • 62213 views
Trump and Vance's dispute with Zelensky: who else among world leaders supported Ukraine

February 28, 10:53 PM • 33164 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 181402 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 189403 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 179175 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 206361 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 195070 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

February 28, 03:20 PM • 145773 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

February 28, 02:48 PM • 145371 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 149789 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

February 28, 09:03 AM • 140967 views
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 157617 views
Joint steps for EU accession and countering Russian disinformation: Sibiga meets with Moldovan Foreign Minister

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 16912 views

Andriy Sybiga met with Mihai Popsza in Chisinau. They discussed steps to accelerate Ukraine's accession to the EU, countering Russian disinformation, and strengthening good neighborly relations between the two countries.

Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andriy Sybiga met with Moldovan Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Mihai Popschi in Chisinau. The parties discussed steps to accelerate Moldova's accession to the EU and counter Russian disinformation. Sibiga wrote about this in the social network X, UNN reports.

"In Chisinau, I met with Mihai Popsza to reaffirm the good neighborly relations between Ukraine and Moldova. EU membership will bring prosperity and security to our nations. We discussed joint steps to speed up EU accession and counter Russian disinformation and destabilization," Sibiga wrote.

Recall

Today it was reportedthat Andrei Sibiga would meet with his Moldovan counterpart Mihai Popschi. They were supposed to discuss good neighborly relations, regional security, the Transnistrian conflict, and coordination of actions on EU accession.

Pavlo Bashynskyi

Pavlo Bashynskyi

Politics
prydnistroviaTransnistria
european-unionEuropean Union
kyshynivChisinau
ukraineUkraine
moldovaMoldova

