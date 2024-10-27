Moldovan presidential candidate Stoianoglo pledges support for Ukraine in war
Kyiv • UNN
In a debate with Maia Sandu, candidate Alexandru Stoianoglo declared his intention to strengthen relations with Ukraine. Sandu responded by accusing him of ties with Moscow, recalling his pro-Russian stance.
During the debate before the second round of the presidential candidate in Moldova Alexander Stoianoglo said that he intends to strengthen relations with Ukraine and support it in the war. Writes UNN with reference to News Maker.
During a debate, Moldovan President Maia Sandu asked her opponent Alexandru Stoianoglo how he would build relations with Ukraine, he replied:
“We will develop good relations with all development partners. We support Ukraine in the war, we provide them with humanitarian aid, and I am sure that our relations during my presidency will only get stronger. Right now there are only militaristic statements.
To which Sandu replied: “Do you believe what you are saying? They know in Kiev that you are a man from Moscow.
Last week, Moldova's CEC processed all protocols of the presidential election and the referendum on EU accession. Maia Sandu scored 42.45%, Alexandru Stoianoglo 25.98%, with 50.46% of voters in favor of the European vector.
Alexandru Stoianoglo is the former Prosecutor General of Moldova. He was dismissed from his post in 2021. A number of criminal charges were brought against Stoianoglo, but almost all of them were dropped. Stoianoglo publicly demonstrates a pro-Russian stance, however, a number of media outlets claim that the politician has held Romanian citizenship since 2018. At the same time, he is credited with secret visits to the Russian embassy in Chisinau.