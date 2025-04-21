Ukrainian weightlifter Manevska claimed bronze at the European Championship in Chișinău

Ukrainian weightlifter Anastasiia Manievska became a bronze medalist at the European Championships in the category up to 87 kg, totaling 235 kg, the Ministry of Youth and Sports reported on Monday, writes UNN.

Details

In the weight category up to 87 kg, the Ukrainian athlete placed 5th in the snatch (105 kg), was 4th in the clean and jerk (130 kg), and totaled 235 kg in the sum of the two exercises. This result brought her a bronze medal.

Anastasiia Manievska won a "major" medal at the European Championships for the fourth consecutive time in her career. Before this, she was a vice-champion of continental championships three times.

