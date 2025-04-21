Ukraine won a rich harvest of awards: 13 medals at the European Championship in acrobatics
Kyiv • UNN
At the European Championship in Luxembourg, the Ukrainian sports acrobatics team won 13 medals. Among the medals won are three gold, three silver, and seven bronze.
The Ukrainian sports acrobatics team won 13 medals at the European Championship in Luxembourg. Among them are three gold, three silver, and seven bronze medals. This was reported by the Ministry of Youth and Sports of Ukraine, according to UNN.
Details
The overall list of medalists is as follows:
All-around, adults:
- "Gold": Ruzanna Vecheruk, Angelina Chernyavska
(women's pair);
- "Silver": Yevfrosiniya Kryvytska, Ivan Labunets
(mixed pair);
- "Bronze": Elina Kozachanska, Karina Ostrovska,
Alina Pugach (women's group).
All-around, juniors:
- "Silver": Hlib Honcharuk, Artem Shapoval (men's
pair);
- "Bronze": Mykolay Khasanov, Mykola Soroka, Dmytro
Borshchevskyi, Volodymyr Repetii (men's
group).
Balance exercise, adults:
- "Gold": Yevfrosiniya Kryvytska, Ivan Labunets
(mixed pair);
- "Silver": Taras Yarush, Yurii Savka, Stanislav Kukurudz,
Yurii Push (men's group);
- "Bronze": Angelina Chernyavska, Ruzanna Vecheruk
(women's pair).
Balance exercise, juniors:
- "Bronze": Hlib Honcharuk, Artem Shapoval (men's
pair);
- "Bronze": Mykolay Khasanov, Mykola Soroka, Dmytro
Borshchevskyi, Volodymyr Repetii (men's group).
Dynamic exercise, adults:
"Gold": Ruzanna Vecheruk, Angelina Chernyavska (women's pair);
Dynamic exercise, juniors:
- "Bronze": Vladyslav Repetii, Maksym Markovskyi
(men's pair);
- "Bronze": Mykolay Khasanov, Mykola Soroka, Dmytro
Borshchevskyi, Volodymyr Repetii (men's group).
Recall
Ukrainian weightlifter Anastasiia Manevska became a bronze medalist of the European Championship in the up to 87 kg category, totaling 235 kg.