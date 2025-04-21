$41.400.01
Who Will Sit on the Holy See After Pope Francis: Main Contenders and Election Rules
10:05 AM

Who Will Sit on the Holy See After Pope Francis: Main Contenders and Election Rules

Exclusive
09:18 AM

Sweets in children's diet: a pediatrician explained when and how much is allowed

08:55 AM

Who was Pope Francis and what did he say about Ukraine

Exclusive
06:59 AM

Drunk man staged a shooting with an automatic rifle in Dnipropetrovsk region: he has been detained

Exclusive
05:47 AM

A week of tension and inner strength: horoscope for all zodiac signs for April 22-28

April 21, 03:08 AM

Epiphanius named the scenario for the withdrawal of Russian troops from Ukraine: it will happen as in Syria

April 21, 02:26 AM

Kyiv prepares a response to Trump's plan regarding the recognition of the annexation of Crimea and blocking NATO membership - WSJ

April 20, 09:16 PM

Trump hopes for the signing of a peace agreement between Ukraine and the Russian Federation already this week

April 20, 02:07 PM

On the Toretsk direction, Ukrainian soldiers fell into a Russian ambush, there are dead - Zelenskyy

April 20, 06:46 AM

The Holy Fire arrived in Ukraine from Warsaw: it was met in Volyn

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

© 2007 — 2024

Погода
+24°
3m/s
34%
748 mm
10:05 AM

08:55 AM

05:47 AM

Ukraine won a rich harvest of awards: 13 medals at the European Championship in acrobatics

Kyiv • UNN

 • 196 views

At the European Championship in Luxembourg, the Ukrainian sports acrobatics team won 13 medals. Among the medals won are three gold, three silver, and seven bronze.

Ukraine won a rich harvest of awards: 13 medals at the European Championship in acrobatics

The Ukrainian sports acrobatics team won 13 medals at the European Championship in Luxembourg. Among them are three gold, three silver, and seven bronze medals. This was reported by the Ministry of Youth and Sports of Ukraine, according to UNN.

Details

The overall list of medalists is as follows:

All-around, adults:

  • "Gold": Ruzanna Vecheruk, Angelina Chernyavska (women's pair);
    • "Silver": Yevfrosiniya Kryvytska, Ivan Labunets (mixed pair);
      • "Bronze": Elina Kozachanska, Karina Ostrovska, Alina Pugach (women's group).

        All-around, juniors:

        • "Silver": Hlib Honcharuk, Artem Shapoval (men's pair);
          • "Bronze": Mykolay Khasanov, Mykola Soroka, Dmytro Borshchevskyi, Volodymyr Repetii (men's group).

            Balance exercise, adults:

            • "Gold": Yevfrosiniya Kryvytska, Ivan Labunets (mixed pair);
              • "Silver": Taras Yarush, Yurii Savka, Stanislav Kukurudz, Yurii Push (men's group);
                • "Bronze": Angelina Chernyavska, Ruzanna Vecheruk (women's pair).

                  Balance exercise, juniors:

                  • "Bronze": Hlib Honcharuk, Artem Shapoval (men's pair);
                    • "Bronze": Mykolay Khasanov, Mykola Soroka, Dmytro Borshchevskyi, Volodymyr Repetii (men's group).

                      Dynamic exercise, adults:

                      "Gold": Ruzanna Vecheruk, Angelina Chernyavska (women's pair);

                      Dynamic exercise, juniors:

                      • "Bronze": Vladyslav Repetii, Maksym Markovskyi (men's pair);
                        • "Bronze": Mykolay Khasanov, Mykola Soroka, Dmytro Borshchevskyi, Volodymyr Repetii (men's group).

                          Recall

                          Ukrainian weightlifter Anastasiia Manevska became a bronze medalist of the European Championship in the up to 87 kg category, totaling 235 kg.

                          Yevhen Ustimenko

                          Yevhen Ustimenko

                          Sports
                          Ministry of Youth and Sports of Ukraine
                          Chisinau
                          Luxembourg
                          Ukraine
