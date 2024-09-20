Foreign Minister spoke about three key areas of the new policy towards Ukrainians abroad

Ukraine's Foreign Minister Andriy Sybiga spoke about three key areas of the new policy toward Ukrainians abroad, including an electronic consul, multiple citizenship, and the opening of Ukrainian centers in neighboring countries, UNN reports.

Details

"During my visit to Moldova, I visited the National Congress of Ukrainians in Chisinau. We had a very sincere and frank conversation. I announced that we are laying the foundation for a new policy on Ukrainians abroad in the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, which is now, let me remind you, 7.5 million people," Sibiga wrote on Facebook and listed:

The first is an electronic consul. “It is aimed at simplifying and speeding up the provision of key services for Ukrainians abroad, such as issuing documents, including passports. It is wrong that people wait for them for 3 months,” the minister said.

The second is the introduction of multiple citizenship. “We are currently working on the final version of the law,” Sibiga said.

The third is the opening of Ukrainian branches, in particular, institutes in neighboring countries. “We need to start expanding our network of the Ukrainian Institute in these countries,” the Foreign Minister said.

