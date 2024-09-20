Sybiha summarizes his tour of neighboring countries: there are agreements that the enemy will feel

Following the results of his first tour to neighboring countries, Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andriy Sybiha announced "agreements that will be felt by the enemy and will become public later," UNN writes.

"I've returned to Kyiv, and we are working in the capital. The first regional tour has been successfully completed. (...) President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy sent me on my first trip to our neighbors, Romania, Slovakia and Moldova. This is a signal: we are committed to developing a pragmatic and predictable neighborhood policy with mutual respect and benefit," Sybiha wrote on Facebook, noting that he held talks in Bucharest, Bratislava, Chisinau, and on the way to Vienna.

The minister emphasized that "our neighbors are important to us strategically, in the context of Ukraine's integration into the EU and NATO." "Important decisions are ahead. Historic steps towards NATO. Accession to the European Union," the Foreign Minister said.

"We want to follow this path as quickly as possible. We want to open negotiating clusters with the EU in parallel, not sequentially. We want the EU's seven-year budget, which will be discussed in February, to be an enlargement budget and to take into account the political reality of Ukraine's membership. In this context, we have special hopes for the Polish presidency, which will begin on January 1," Sybiha wrote.

According to him, integration into the EU and NATO was a key topic in Bucharest and Bratislava. "I am confident that we can count on support," he added.

According to Sybiha, Chisinau has coordinated joint work on the path to the EU. "Moldova is on the verge of presidential elections and a European referendum. It is very important to maintain the European course despite Russian disinformation and destabilization attempts," the minister emphasized.

There are also agreements that will be felt by the enemy and will become public later. There is confirmation of new aid packages. There is support for Ukrainian initiatives, including specific financial contributions to Grain From Ukraine - Sybiha noted.

The Foreign Minister emphasized that this visit was "not only about quite tangible and concrete things.

"We agreed on the possibility of joint border control with Romania to simplify procedures. We agreed to expand consular presence and open new consulates general in Romania and Slovakia. Agreed to hold a joint meeting of the governments of Ukraine and Romania, with the prospect of expanding the format to a trilateral one with the participation of Moldova. With Slovakia, intergovernmental consultations are scheduled for early October, and we are carefully preparing for them. At such intergovernmental meetings, we finalize important practical projects in the areas of economy, trade, logistics, transport, energy, and protection of citizens' rights," he said.

"The tour of neighboring countries has been completed and we are already preparing for the high-level segment of the UN General Assembly. Ukrainian diplomacy continues to work at the pace required by the realities of the war and to bring concrete results for the country," summarized Sybiha.

