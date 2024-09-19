Sibiga discussed bilateral relations and the upcoming UN General Assembly with Indian Foreign Minister

On Thursday, September 19, Ukraine's Foreign Minister Andriy Sybiga had a telephone conversation with Indian Foreign Minister Subramanyam Jaishankar. The diplomats discussed bilateral relations and the upcoming UN General Assembly. The head of the Ukrainian Foreign Ministry said this on his page in X, reports UNN.

Details

I had a conversation with Subramanyam Jaishankar in the wake of Narendra Modi's historic visit to Kyiv and talks with Volodymyr Zelenskyy. We agreed to develop our bilateral relations in all promising areas of cooperation - Sibiga said.

According to him, they also exchanged views on the eve of the UN General Assembly and coordinated the next steps in the political dialogue.

Recall

The President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy has stated that he supports holding the second Peace Summit in India.