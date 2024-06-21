With Mykolenko: the application of the Ukrainian national team for the Euro 2024 match against Slovakia has been announced

The national team of Ukraine will play its second match of the group stage of Euro 2024 football against Slovakia in Dusseldorf, Germany, today, June 21. The application of the Ukrainian national team for the game has been announced, writes UNN with reference to UFA.

Details

Today, June 21 in Dusseldorf at the Dusseldorf Arena, the Ukrainian national team will play its second match of the Euro 2024 Group round, against Slovakia (starting at 16:00 Kiev time).

Slovakia - Ukraine: history of confrontations, performances of teams at the euro, favorite of bookmakers, where to watch

Application of the national team of Ukraine for the match with Slovakia (by numbers):

1. Georgy Bushan, 2. Yefim Konoplya, 3. Alexander Svatok, 4. Maxim Taloverov, 5. Sergey Sydorchuk, 6. Taras Stepanenko, 7. Andrey Yarmolenko, 8. Ruslan Malynovsky, 9. Roman Yaremchuk, 10. Mikhail Mudryk, 11. Artem Dovbyk, 12. Anatoly Trubin, 13. Ilya Zabarny, 14. Georgy Sudakov, 15. Viktor Tsygankov, 16. Vitaly Mykolenko, 17. Alexander Zinchenko, 18. Vladimir Brazhko, 19. Nikolay Shaparenko, 20. Alexander Zubkov, 21. Valery Bondar, 22. Nikolay Matvyenko, 23. Andrey Lunin, 24. Alexander Tymchik, 25. Vladislav Vanat, 26. Bogdan Mikhailichenko.

Mykolenko returns to training in the general group of the Ukrainian national team before the Euro 2024 match against Slovakia