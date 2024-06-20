$41.340.03
Exclusives


Mykolenko returns to training in the general group of the Ukrainian national team before the Euro 2024 match against Slovakia

Kyiv • UNN

 • 18472 views

Ukrainian national team player Vitaliy Mykolenko will resume training in the general group of the team the day before the match against Slovakia at the 2024 European football championship.

Ukrainian national team player Vitaliy Mykolenko will resume training in the overall group of the team the day before the match against Slovakia at the 2024 European football championship. This was announced by the head coach of the national team Sergey Rebrov on Thursday, writes UNN with reference to "Suspilne Sport".

Context

Mykolenko was injured just before the start of the European Championship - in a friendly game against Moldova. The defender was diagnosed with a foot injury, and although he avoided a more serious injury, he missed the first match at the euro against Romania.

The defender resumed individual training sessions the day before the match against the Romanians. And now he will return to classes in the general group.

Vitaly will start training with the team today. He hasn't trained in over a week

- Rebrov commented on Mykolenko's return to the general group.

Details

When asked if there are any new injured players in the national team, Rebrov said that "there are certain injuries", but he hopes that "everything will be fine" before the game against Slovakia.

Addition

The match between Ukraine and Slovakia will take place on Friday, June 21, at 16:00 Kiev time. In case of defeat, the Ukrainians will retain only mathematical chances of reaching the playoffs of the tournament.

Julia Shramko

Julia Shramko

Sports
Romania
Slovakia
Ukraine
Moldova
Kyiv
