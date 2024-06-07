"Ukraine, go ahead!": Ukrposhta announced a new brand in support of the national football team

Against the background of the fact that the National Football team of Ukraine has reached the final of Euro 2024, Ukrposhta plans to issue a new brand "Ukraine, forward!". This is reported by UNN with reference to the statement of Ukrposhta.

Details

The national team broke into Euro 2024! For the blue-yellow team, this will be the fourth start in the final stage of the continental championship after the competition in 2012, 2016 and 2020 Нехай let this release inspire our team to win more and more victories, and for us it will be a euphoric mention of them - it says in the message.

The brand will be available from June 13 - it, like all new products, can be purchased in branches and philatelic stores. the circulation is 560 thousand postage stamps. The cost of a stamp sheet is 120 UAH.

Ukrposhta introduced new Weapons of Victory stamps

Recall

On the day of remembrance and victory over Nazism on May 8, 2024, Ukrposhta issued a postage stamp "Russian military fleet - to the bottom!", or "ship on the 3rd Mark was dedicated to the destroyed ships of the Black Sea fleet of the Russian Federation.