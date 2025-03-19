Rebrov confirmed the virus in Dovbyk: the forward's participation in the match against Belgium is questionable
Kyiv • UNN
Forward of the Ukrainian national team Artem Dovbyk has been diagnosed with an infection, so his participation in the game against Belgium is questionable. Taloverov also left the team due to injury.
Ukraine national team coach Serhiy Rebrov confirmed that Ukrainian team forward Artem Dovbyk has been diagnosed with an infection. The striker's participation in tomorrow's match against the Belgian national team is questionable. Rebrov stated this at a press conference on the eve of the game with the Belgians, reports UNN.
As for our players... yes, unfortunately, Artem came in yesterday with a high temperature. Unfortunately, it's an infection. Our doctors are doing everything possible, and impossible. We'll see tomorrow. Today, unfortunately, he is not training in the general group
He also reminded that Maksym Taloverov, who came to the team with an injury, had left the national team's location.
Addition
Today, the media reported that Artem Dovbyk risks missing the first play-off match of the League of Nations against the Belgian national team. It was reported that in the morning the Ukrainian national team moved from Benidorm to the city where the match against Belgium will be held - Murcia. However, not all football players arrived at the hotel together.
"Artem Dovbyk arrived the fastest. He and the minibus driver were wearing face masks, as the striker had caught a virus. Dovbyk went straight to his room," - reported UA-Football.
Reminder
Ukraine will play against Belgium in the play-offs for promotion to League A of the League of Nations 2024/2025. The first match will take place at home on March 20, and the return match will be away on March 23, 2025.
The first match, in which Ukraine will be the nominal host, will be held in the Spanish city of Murcia at the "Estadio Enrique Roca de Murcia" arena.