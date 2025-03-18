Rebrov called up Svatok to the national team instead of Taloverov on the eve of the UEFA Nations League play-offs
Kyiv • UNN
Oleksandr Svatok will replace Max Taloverov in the Ukrainian national team due to a knee injury. The "Plymouth" player has already left the team's location in Spain.
The head coach of the Ukrainian national team, Serhiy Rebrov, called up Oleksandr Svatok instead of Max Taloverov, who was diagnosed by doctors with an injury he suffered at Plymouth. Svatok, who was previously on the reserve list, will begin preparations for the UEFA Nations League matches against Belgium.
This is reported by the UAF, according to UNN.
Details
Oleksandr Svatok has joined the national team camp. The defender of the American Austin replaced Max Taloverov, who will miss the March training camp due to injury
Svatok will replace Taloverov, who today left the team's location in Benidorm, Spain, where Serhiy Rebrov's team is preparing for the Nations League play-off matches against Belgium.
Doctors diagnosed the player with a knee injury he sustained while playing for his club, Plymouth. The footballer is returning to England, where the Pilgrims' doctors will take care of his recovery.
Addition
Last week, UNN reported that some of the players of the Ukrainian national team went to Poland, from where they went to Spain to prepare for the Nations League play-off matches against Belgium, which will be held on March 20 and 23. It was reported that the legionnaires will arrive at the national team camp after matches for their clubs, so juniors will also train with the "adult" team.
Nations League play-offs: Ukraine's national team has left for Spain to prepare for matches against Belgium12.03.25, 19:43 • 21642 views
Yesterday, March 17, players of the youth national team U-21 and youth U-20 left the camp of the adult team and went to Turkey, where they will prepare for friendly matches.
The day before, forward Artem Dovbyk, goalkeeper Anatoliy Trubin, midfielder Oleksandr Zinchenko, defender Vitaliy Mykolenko and Ilya Zabarny, midfielder Yehor Yarmolyuk, winger Viktor Tsygankov and forward Roman Yaremchuk joined the national team in Spain.
Reminder
Ukraine will play against Belgium in the play-offs for promotion to League A of the League of Nations 2024/2025. The first match will take place at home on March 20, the return match - away on March 23, 2025.
The first match, in which Ukraine will be the nominal host, will be held in the Spanish city of Murcia at the Estadio Enrique Roca de Murcia arena.