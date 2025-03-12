Nations League play-offs: Ukraine's national team has left for Spain to prepare for matches against Belgium
Kyiv • UNN
Footballers of the Ukrainian national team have left for Spain via Poland to prepare for the Nations League play-off matches against Belgium. Juniors are also involved in the training.
Some of the Ukrainian national team players have departed to Poland, from where they will travel to Spain to prepare for the League of Nations play-off matches against Belgium, which will take place on March 20 and 23. The legionnaires will arrive at the national team's camp after matches in their clubs, so juniors will also train with the "adult" team. This is reported by the UAF press service, reports UNN.
The Ukrainian national team has de jure started preparing for the League of Nations play-off matches against Belgium, which will take place on March 20 in Murcia, Spain, and on March 23 in Genk. As usual during the war, the team's journey to its destination was difficult
The UAF said that Dynamo and Oleksandriya players traveled to Warsaw from Kyiv, while Shakhtar, Karpaty and Polissia players traveled from Lviv.
From the capital of Poland, our team is to fly to the Spanish city of Alicante, from where they will move to Benidorm, where the training camp will take place. On March 19, the Blue and Yellows plan to move to Murcia, where on the 20th, at the Enrique Roca de Murcia Stadium, they will play their first LN play-off match against Belgium.
In addition to the main and reserve teams, juniors will also train with the "adult" team, "in order to establish a full-fledged training process", as the legionnaires will arrive at the national team's camp after matches in their clubs.
In particular, the following players will train with the national team: goalkeepers: Ruslan Neshcheret (Dynamo Kyiv), Georgiy Yermakov (Oleksandriya); defenders: Taras Mikhavko, Kostyantyn Vivcharenko (both - Dynamo Kyiv); midfielders: Borys Krushynskyi (Polissia Zhytomyr), Oleksandr Yatsyk (Zorya Luhansk), Valentyn Rubchynskyi, Volodymyr Brazhko, Maksym Bragaru (all - Dynamo Kyiv); forward: Ihor Krasnopir (Karpaty Lviv).
After March 16, they will all continue their preparations in the youth national team of Ukraine, whose NTB is scheduled for the period from March 17 to 25 in Turkey.
Let us remind you
Ukraine will play against Belgium in the play-offs for promotion to League A of the League of Nations 2024/2025. The first match will take place at home on March 20, the return match will be away on March 23, 2025.
The first match, in which Ukraine will be the nominal host, will be held in the Spanish city of Murcia at the Estadio Enrique Roca de Murcia arena.