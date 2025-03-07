Yarmolenko and Nazaryna return: Rebrov announced the squad of the Ukrainian national team for the Nations League matches against Belgium
Kyiv • UNN
Sergiy Rebrov called up 25 players to the main squad of the Ukrainian national team for the Nations League playoff matches against Belgium. Yarmolenko, Nazaryna, and Buyalsky are returning to the team.
The head coach of the Ukrainian national team, Serhiy Rebrov, has announced the list of footballers he has called up for preparation for the Nations League playoff matches against Belgium. Veteran Andriy Yarmolenko returns to the squad, as well as Yehor Nazaryna, who last played for the national team in 2023. This was reported by UNN citing UAF.
Details
The main list includes 25 players, while another six players are in reserve.
Goalkeepers: Andriy Lunin ("Real" Madrid, Spain), Anatoliy Trubin ("Benfica" Lisbon, Portugal), Dmytro Riznyk ("Shakhtar" Donetsk).
Defenders: Mykola Matviyenko, Yukhym Konoplia, Valeriy Bondar (all - "Shakhtar" Donetsk), Oleksiy Sych ("Karpaty" Lviv), Bohdan Mykhailichenko ("Polissya" Zhytomyr), Vitaliy Mykolenko ("Everton" Liverpool, England), Illia Zabarnyi ("Bournemouth", England), Maksym Talovierov ("Plymouth", England).
Midfielders: Mykola Shaparenko, Vitaliy Buyalskyi, Andriy Yarmolenko (all - "Dynamo" Kyiv), Heorhiy Sudakov, Yehor Nazaryna (both - "Shakhtar" Donetsk), Oleksiy Hutsulyak, Oleksandr Nazarenko (both - "Polissya" Zhytomyr), Ivan Kaliuzhny ("Oleksandriya"), Viktor Tsygankov ("Girona", Spain), Oleksandr Zinchenko ("Arsenal" London, England), Yehor Yarmolyuk ("Brentford", England).
Forwards: Artem Dovbyk ("Roma" Rome, Italy), Roman Yaremchuk ("Olympiacos" Piraeus, Greece), Vladyslav Vanat ("Dynamo" Kyiv).
The reserve list includes: goalkeeper Heorhiy Bushchan ("Al-Shabab" Riyadh, Saudi Arabia), defenders - Oleksandr Svatok ("Austin", USA), Denys Popov ("Dynamo" Kyiv), midfielders - Vladyslav Kabayev ("Dynamo" Kyiv), Dmytro Kryskiv ("Shakhtar" Donetsk), Oleksandr Zubkov ("Trabzonspor" Trabzon, Turkey).
Supplement
It should be noted that for the first time in a long time, Andriy Yarmolenko and Yehor Nazaryna are returning to the national team. Yarmolenko was last called up to the national team in September last year for the Nations League matches.
Nazaryna last played for the national team in 2023 against the Malta national team, where he spent 24 minutes on the field.
Reminder
Ukraine will play against Belgium in the playoff for promotion to League A of the Nations League 2024/2025. The first match will take place at home on March 20, the return match - away on March 23, 2025.
The first match, in which Ukraine will be the nominal host, will take place in the Spanish city of Murcia at the "Estadio Enrique Roca de Murcia".