Alexander Petrakov is officially dismissed as head coach of the Armenian national team
Kyiv • UNN
After a 0-2 defeat by North Macedonia in the UEFA Nations League, Oleksandr Petrakov was fired as head coach of the Armenian national team. The Ukrainian specialist had been leading the team since January 2023.
Writes UNN with reference to the press service of the Armenian Football Federation.
On October 13, the fourth round of the League of Nations took place: in Group C4, the Armenian national team lost to North Macedonia 0:2.
Recall
The Ukrainian specialist became the head of the Armenian national team in the winter of 2023.
[UNN reported that on January 14, 2023, a meeting of the Executive Committee of the Armenian Football Federation was held to discuss the appointment of the head coach of the Armenian national team. After 1.5 hours of discussions, the former head coach of the Ukrainian national team Oleksandr Petrakov was elected from the proposed candidates.
