Football: Dovbyk misses Ukraine's training session before match with Czech Republic
Kyiv • UNN
Artem Dovbyk did not take part in Ukraine's training session before the game against the Czech Republic in the Nations League. Taras Stepanenko trained with a bandage, but coach Rebrov hopes that all players will be ready for the match.
Ukrainian striker Artem Dovbyk did not take part in the training session of the Ukrainian national team before the game with the Czech Republic in the League of Nations, reports Suspilne Sport, UNN writes.
Details
Artem Dovbyk reportedly missed the training session of the Ukrainian national team before the match against the Czech Republic in the UEFA Nations League. Dovbyk reportedly arrived at the arena but did not participate in the training.
And Taras Stepanenko, as indicated, trained with a knee brace.
According to coach Serhiy Rebrov, the team has some micro-injuries, but he expects all players to be ready for the game.
Addendum
In October, the national team of Ukraine will play another match in Group B1 of the 2024/2025 Nations League - on October 14, the blue and yellows will play against the Czech Republic in a nominally home match in Wroclaw at the Tarczynski Arena Wroclaw stadium.